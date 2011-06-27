Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500L Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,834
|$13,675
|$15,833
|Clean
|$11,555
|$13,358
|$15,446
|Average
|$10,998
|$12,723
|$14,671
|Rough
|$10,440
|$12,089
|$13,897
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500L Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,082
|$13,963
|$16,165
|Clean
|$11,797
|$13,639
|$15,770
|Average
|$11,228
|$12,991
|$14,979
|Rough
|$10,659
|$12,343
|$14,188
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500L Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,803
|$11,257
|$12,965
|Clean
|$9,572
|$10,996
|$12,648
|Average
|$9,110
|$10,474
|$12,013
|Rough
|$8,648
|$9,951
|$11,379