  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500L
  4. Used 2018 FIAT 500L
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 FIAT 500L Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 500L
5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(33%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all 500LS for sale
List Price
$15,000
Used 500L for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Wish I’d gone with the Mini Countryman

Michelle A, 02/04/2019
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my 500L and have experienced nothing but annoying repairs and lousy handling. Within a year I have changed every single bulb-headlights twice! Both passenger and driver sun visors needed replacing. The sensors are glitchy. The brakes are grabby and annoying-and the ride is super loud. I wish I had noticed these things on my test drive but I didn’t realize them until driving the car a few weeks. The uconnect system on my 2015 is terrible. Voice recognition is awful and I have to constantly re sync the Bluetooth. I bought the car for it’s look and should have done better research. **Update** As I closed in on year 3, my car and it's sensor issues continued. The temperature was somewhere between 10-20 degrees off. The replace bulb turned on every 4-6 weeks. The airbag light was on, even though the dealer confirmed there was nothing wrong with the airbags. The Uconnect system is terrible. The voice recognition is a joke, and my sirius XM has more dead zones than good zones. I've had enough!! Traded in the Fiat for a Ford Escape. The only thing I miss is the panoramic sunroof.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Every review is wrong!

The Boss, 07/26/2019
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Car reviewers have become so clueless....or maybe they have been dumbed down by driving Honda accords for years. Well, I own this car and it is fantastic fun to drive! Great family car, provided you don't have a ton of kids. Turbo engine is fun just like the in the 80s...remember when fun was part of life!?? Lots of space High roof line! I'm 6'2" Great appearance ( reviewers didn't like it, but these people think Hyundai's are attractive) Awesome sound system Killer wheels Heated leather seats Navigation that, while take a bit to figure out, actually works! All for well under 24k I paid 22.8 for a trekking. If you're looking at this car , not much else in price range.....go for it! Oh and warranty is very fair as well. Update** after a year and a half. Car is still flawless. Update** Two years, change oil/filters only. Flawless. This is the car my family takes on all trips.

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Every review is wrong!

The Boss, 07/26/2019
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Car reviewers have become so clueless....or maybe they have been dumbed down by driving Honda accords for years. Well, I own this car and it is fantastic fun to drive! Great family car, provided you don't have a ton of kids. Turbo engine is fun just like the in the 80s...remember when fun was part of life!?? Lots of space High roof line! I'm 6'2" Great appearance ( reviewers didn't like it, but these people think Hyundai's are attractive) Awesome sound system Killer wheels Heated leather seats Navigation that, while take a bit to figure out, actually works! All for well under 24k I paid 22.8 for a trekking. If you're looking at this car , not much else in price range.....go for it! Oh and warranty is very fair as well.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 500LS for sale

Related Used 2018 FIAT 500L info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles