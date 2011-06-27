Used 2018 FIAT 500L Consumer Reviews

Wish I’d gone with the Mini Countryman Michelle A , 02/04/2019 Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my 500L and have experienced nothing but annoying repairs and lousy handling. Within a year I have changed every single bulb-headlights twice! Both passenger and driver sun visors needed replacing. The sensors are glitchy. The brakes are grabby and annoying-and the ride is super loud. I wish I had noticed these things on my test drive but I didn’t realize them until driving the car a few weeks. The uconnect system on my 2015 is terrible. Voice recognition is awful and I have to constantly re sync the Bluetooth. I bought the car for it’s look and should have done better research. **Update** As I closed in on year 3, my car and it's sensor issues continued. The temperature was somewhere between 10-20 degrees off. The replace bulb turned on every 4-6 weeks. The airbag light was on, even though the dealer confirmed there was nothing wrong with the airbags. The Uconnect system is terrible. The voice recognition is a joke, and my sirius XM has more dead zones than good zones. I've had enough!! Traded in the Fiat for a Ford Escape. The only thing I miss is the panoramic sunroof. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Every review is wrong! The Boss , 07/26/2019 Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Car reviewers have become so clueless....or maybe they have been dumbed down by driving Honda accords for years. Well, I own this car and it is fantastic fun to drive! Great family car, provided you don't have a ton of kids. Turbo engine is fun just like the in the 80s...remember when fun was part of life!?? Lots of space High roof line! I'm 6'2" Great appearance ( reviewers didn't like it, but these people think Hyundai's are attractive) Awesome sound system Killer wheels Heated leather seats Navigation that, while take a bit to figure out, actually works! All for well under 24k I paid 22.8 for a trekking. If you're looking at this car , not much else in price range.....go for it! Oh and warranty is very fair as well. Update** after a year and a half. Car is still flawless. Update** Two years, change oil/filters only. Flawless. This is the car my family takes on all trips. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse