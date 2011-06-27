Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500 C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,974
|$12,153
|$14,685
|Clean
|$9,739
|$11,871
|$14,326
|Average
|$9,269
|$11,307
|$13,607
|Rough
|$8,799
|$10,743
|$12,889
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500 C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,169
|$12,319
|$14,818
|Clean
|$9,929
|$12,033
|$14,456
|Average
|$9,450
|$11,461
|$13,731
|Rough
|$8,971
|$10,890
|$13,006
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500 C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,220
|$9,861
|$11,771
|Clean
|$8,026
|$9,632
|$11,483
|Average
|$7,639
|$9,174
|$10,907
|Rough
|$7,251
|$8,717
|$10,331
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,826
|$8,451
|$10,336
|Clean
|$6,665
|$8,255
|$10,083
|Average
|$6,344
|$7,863
|$9,578
|Rough
|$6,022
|$7,471
|$9,072
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500 Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,934
|$10,761
|$12,888
|Clean
|$8,724
|$10,511
|$12,572
|Average
|$8,303
|$10,012
|$11,942
|Rough
|$7,882
|$9,513
|$11,312
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,154
|$12,160
|$14,496
|Clean
|$9,914
|$11,878
|$14,142
|Average
|$9,436
|$11,313
|$13,432
|Rough
|$8,957
|$10,749
|$12,723