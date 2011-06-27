Vehicle overview

As anyone who has traveled through it can attest, the state of California has (at least) a couple of distinct personalities. Fittingly enough, so does a Ferrari that goes by the same name. Thanks to its retractable hardtop and refined yet powerful performance, the 2012 Ferrari California can provide the comfort and security of a grand touring coupe or the sunny exposure and more thrilling experience of an exotic roadster. Although Ferrari has produced a number of front-engine GT cars, this California is the first Ferrari to sport a V8 (as opposed to the more typical V12) up front, and it's also the company's first convertible to offer the considerable advantages of a retractable hardtop.

That folding metal top gives a strong clue as to the Ferrari's intended buyer. The company figures that most buyers of the California will deem comfort and practicality more important than raw-edged, high-speed thrills. In exchange for its considerably heavier weight (as opposed to a soft cloth top), the retractable hardtop provides a quieter top-up interior as well as better isolation from severe weather and greater security. Unfortunately, the space needed to house the hideaway top results in rather bulky and awkward rear-end styling.

It may sound as if the 2012 Ferrari California is destined for a spot on Maranello's Wall of Shame, right alongside the 400/412 and Mondial. But no worries there, as the California's direct-injected V8 cranks out 453 horsepower and makes all the right Ferrari noises. Furthermore, the California was the first Ferrari to get a dual-clutch automated manual transmission. Not only does it click off rapid, F1-style shifts, it does so without the low-speed herky-jerky motions of the single-clutch automated manuals found in previous Ferraris.

Although the California will likely see more drives up the coast or trips to fancy downtown restaurants than along mountain roads, that's not to say it can't dance. Weighing in at nearly 2 tons, the California is no lightweight, but those pounds are well distributed at 47/53 front/rear. It's surprisingly agile and an easy car to drive hard -- perfect for the first-time Ferrari owners the company anticipates the California will attract.

The 2012 Ferrari California isn't the only exotic grand touring convertible out there. The 2012 Aston Martin DB9 Volante and 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG are in the California's price range, while cars like the Audi R8 Spyder and Maserati's GranTurismo are notably less expensive. None have the Ferrari's retractable hardtop roof, but all are arguably much prettier because of it. Of course, none of these is a Ferrari. Just like the state, the California has an appeal all its own.