Vehicle overview

California is a different sort of state and it's a different sort of Ferrari, too. The storied Italian automaker has produced numerous front-engine GT cars, but none have been powered by a V8 and a scarce few have been convertibles. Enter the 2010 Ferrari California, which not only has a front-mounted V8, but it has a fancy retractable hardtop that yields a level of refinement and all-weather assuredness that makes its recent predecessors seem preposterously primitive by comparison.

If it seems odd to focus on the California's roof, that's because this is a different sort of Ferrari with a different sort of intended buyer. While Ferrari reckons many buyers will be female, the bigger shift is that comfort, practicality and luxury are of greater importance than high-speed thrills. That folding metal hardtop is perhaps the most telling indicator of this, as it adds a lot of weight in exchange for reduced top-up noise, greater refinement and general panache that goes along with this increasingly ubiquitous convertible design. Regrettably, the space needed for the mechanical roof has resulted in rather awkward rear-end styling, something that even Ferrari's stylists can't escape from).

At first it sounds as if the California is destined to be placed on the Wall of Prancing Horse Shame alongside the 400 and 412. But despite its concessions to comfort and refinement, we're happy to report the California proves the naysayers wrong. The 4.3-liter V8 makes all the proper Ferrari sounds, and with 460 horsepower, it pulls wickedly like one, too. The California is the first Ferrari to get a dual-clutch automated manual transmission. Not only does it rip off rapid, F1-style shifts, it does so without the low-speed herky-jerky motions of the single-clutch automated manuals found in previous Ferraris.

Even if the California is better suited for inspired drives up the coast or a flashy cruise into town, it's important to note that Ferrari didn't forget that its cars need to go around corners, too. The California may not be a lightweight, but the pounds it carries are at least well distributed 47:53 front-rear. It's surprisingly agile and an easy car to drive hard -- perfect for the first-timers Ferrari anticipates the California will attract.

Of course, there are a handful of truly special grand touring convertibles to attract such buyers. In the 2010 Ferrari California's price range is the Aston Martin DB9 Volante, while Aston's V8 Vantage Roadster, Audi's R8 Spyder and Maserati's GranTurismo are notably cheaper. None have the Ferrari's hardtop convertible, but all are arguably much prettier because of it. Of course, none of these is a Ferrari. Just like the state, the California has an appeal all its own.