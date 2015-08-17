Used 2014 Ferrari California for Sale Near Me

Paul Miller Subaru - Parsippany / New Jersey

*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER PORSCHE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Precautions and sanitation of vehicles & facility ***Giallo Modena 2014 Ferrari California RWD 7-Speed Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC 20" Diamond-Finish Sport Alloy Wheels, Black External A-Pillars, Brake Calipers in Yellow Color, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone w/LED Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber in Lower Zone of Cabin, Carbon Fiber Trim for Central Bridge, Carbon Trim Door Panels, Color Upon Request for Leather Headliner, Daytona Style Rear Seat, Daytona Style Seat Trim, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Full Electric Seats, Interior & Exterior Electrochromatic Mirrors w/HomeLink System, iPod Integration, Magneride Dual Mode Shock Absorber System, Reverse Camera System, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Thermo Insulating Windscreen, Yellow Tachometer Display.Recent Arrival!Reviews:* The 2014 Ferrari California, a convertible GT with retractable hard-top, has one heart, but two souls: coupe and spider rolled into one. It is the first Ferrari Gran Turismo with a midfront 8-cylinder engine: a car that uncompromisingly marries sportiness with versatility, guaranteeing an unparalleled driving pleasure that is the signature of all of Maranello's models. The sides are characterized by a strong dynamic line rising to the level of the door handle, to create a powerful and muscular outline of the rear wheel arch, in line with the car's character. The waist is high, while convex and concave surfaces follow each other with pleasing fluidity. The slender air intake vent on the bonnet and the side air vents both echo distinctive features of the 1957 Ferrari California 250. The heart of the California's performance lays in the 4.3L DOHC DI 32-valve V8 engine which is capable of 490hp @ 7750rpm and 372 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm. These stats along with the innovative new Launch Control device that delivers maximum acceleration to the California allow the car to launch from 0-60 in 3.8 seconds. Entering into the Ferrari California one immediately notices the high quality of its materials, together with the traditional skills of the craftsmen who have selected the finest leather to cover the interior and seats with couture precision. On request, a rear seating with two seats and Isofix attachments are available, for hosting two children. The center of infotainment is the large 6.5" touch display, incorporating numerous functions including: satellite navigation, rear parking camera, and the music center; a superb system that plays MP3 and DVDs, thanks to a 40 GB internal hard disc which can be loaded with your personal music selection via USB or Bluetooth streaming. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ferrari California with Bluetooth .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF65TJA5E0198376

Stock: 2190021A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020