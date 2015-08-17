Used 2014 Ferrari California for Sale Near Me

54 listings
California Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 Ferrari California
    certified

    2014 Ferrari California

    8,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $126,900

    $3,469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari California
    used

    2014 Ferrari California

    16,565 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $109,995

    $2,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari California
    certified

    2014 Ferrari California

    20,802 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $112,900

    $1,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari California
    used

    2014 Ferrari California

    24,777 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $99,998

    $2,214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari California
    used

    2014 Ferrari California

    17,964 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $119,994

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari California
    used

    2014 Ferrari California

    12,952 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $119,888

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari California
    used

    2014 Ferrari California

    13,497 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $125,880

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari California
    used

    2014 Ferrari California

    17,391 miles

    $104,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari California
    used

    2014 Ferrari California

    21,537 miles

    $104,991

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari California
    used

    2014 Ferrari California

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $115,000

    Details
  • 2013 Ferrari California
    used

    2013 Ferrari California

    18,252 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $99,991

    $5,126 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ferrari California
    used

    2013 Ferrari California

    13,321 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $109,493

    $1,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ferrari California
    used

    2013 Ferrari California

    9,289 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $114,900

    Details
  • 2013 Ferrari California
    used

    2013 Ferrari California

    22,962 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $99,800

    Details
  • 2013 Ferrari California
    used

    2013 Ferrari California

    10,059 miles

    $109,490

    Details
  • 2013 Ferrari California
    used

    2013 Ferrari California

    12,906 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $123,777

    Details
  • 2013 Ferrari California
    used

    2013 Ferrari California

    26,747 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $98,999

    Details
  • 2013 Ferrari California
    used

    2013 Ferrari California

    13,785 miles

    $103,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ferrari California

Read recent reviews for the Ferrari California
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a review
  • 5
    (100%)
weekend road coach
Giancarlo,08/17/2015
2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 7AM)
One is easily distracted by all the thumbs-up received on the road - Just enjoy
Report abuse
