Used 2012 Ferrari California for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
54 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20092014
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$70K$100K+
Price

Rating

Mileage

060K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1520
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $92,995Great Deal | $10,992 below market

    2012 Ferrari California Base

    12,627 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA3C0184893
    Stock: T0988
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • $108,000Great Deal | $6,144 below market

    Certified 2012 Ferrari California Base

    8,165 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York

    Ferrari California- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Bianco Avus over Beige - ONE OWNER - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by an Authorized Ferrari Dealer -Factory Options:- Magneride Dual Mode Suspension- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- 20-inch Diamond Finish Sport Wheels- Cruise Control- Electric Seats- Daytona Style Front Seats- Daytona Style Rear Seats- Stitching in Nero- Carpets in Castoro- Leather A-Pillars in Beige- Leather Headliner in Beige- Central Tunnel in Leather- Armrest on Tunnel in Leather- iPod Connection- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Aluminum Driver and Passenger Footrests- Satellite Radio- High Power HiFi Sound System- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a Ferrari California, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA5C0182899
    Stock: NC836
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $97,387Good Deal | $4,432 below market

    2012 Ferrari California Base

    16,218 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tustin Buick GMC - Tustin / California

    2012 Ferrari California Red Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC Odometer is 913 miles below market average! This Vehicle is Located at: Tustin Buick GMC, 1 Auto Center Drive, Tustin CA 92782. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA5C0183759
    Stock: 3871P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $98,800Good Deal | $3,402 below market

    2012 Ferrari California Base

    15,583 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    DC Motors - Anaheim / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA6C0183110
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $114,900

    2012 Ferrari California Base

    3,260 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Black Horse Motors LLC - Naples / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA6C0182457
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $89,950Fair Deal | $947 below market

    2012 Ferrari California Base

    34,302 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Luxury Auto Leasing - Marina Del Rey / California

    WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Navigation System. This Ferrari California also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, HID Headlamps, Voice Control. This Ferrari is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Maurice Zaribaf at 310-306-1556 or sales@luxuryautoleasing.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA8C0183108
    Stock: 83108
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-17-2020

  • $104,995Fair Deal

    2012 Ferrari California Base

    12,212 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA4C0183414
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $98,900

    2012 Ferrari California Base

    28,723 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California

    Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2012 Ferrari California in Nero with Nero interior. Options include: Red Brake Calipers, Cruise Control, Daytona Style Seat, Daytona Style Rear Seats, Electric Seats, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Inn. Electrocr. Mirror + Homelink, Parking Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 20" Diamond Finish Sport Wheels, Red Rev. Counter, Satellite Radio, Colored Standard Stitching and Tire Pressure Measurement System.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA6C0188503
    Stock: 188503
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $119,950

    2012 Ferrari California Base

    11,200 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bill White Volkswagen - Fort Smith / Arkansas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA9C0184901
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $94,550

    2012 Ferrari California Base

    31,312 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Four M Sales - Buffalo / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA9C0189032
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $81,884Great Deal

    2011 Ferrari California Base

    22,998 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Otto Source - Dallas / Texas

    20 Diamond-Finish Sport Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD w/Navigation, Brake Calipers in Yellow Color, Carbon Fiber in Lower Zone of Cabin, Carbon Fiber in Upper Area, Carbon Fiber Trim for Central Bridge, Carbon Trim Door Panels, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Daytona Inserts in Leather, Dual Color Interior w/Daytona Seats, Dual Power Seat Adjusters, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heat Reflective Leather Interior Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather & Alcantara Interior Trim, Leather & Alcantara Interior w/Daytona Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Traction control, Upper Dash in Colored Leather, Yellow Tachometer Display. Extended Nationwide warranty Available for Purchase . Call for details. 972-247-4476. 2011 Ferrari California 7-Speed Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC RWD Argento Nurburgring MetallicReviews: * A roof for all seasons; scintillating V8 power and soundtrack; automated dual-clutch manual transmission; sharp handling; reasonably comfortable ride; finely crafted interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA0B0176443
    Stock: OSC4787
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-23-2020

  • $88,776Great Deal | $7,494 below market

    2011 Ferrari California Base

    18,776 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana

    Nero 2011 Ferrari California RWD Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC 20" Diamond-Finish Sport Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD w/Navigation, AM/FM radio, A-Pillars in Colored Leather, Armrest in Colored Leather, Automatic temperature control, Black External A-Pillars, Brake Calipers in Yellow Color, Bumpers: body-color, Carbon Fiber Rear Plate Panel, CD player, Central Tunnel in Colored Leather, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Cruise Control, Daytona Inserts in Leather, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver's & Passenger's Footrest in Aluminum, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Seat Adjusters, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Exterior Electrochromic Mirrors, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Daytona Style Seat Trim, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, iPod Integration, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Camera System, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel in Colored Leather, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Upper Dash in Colored Leather, Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival!Reviews: * A roof for all seasons; scintillating V8 power and soundtrack; automated dual-clutch manual transmission; sharp handling; reasonably comfortable ride; finely crafted interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA3B0178302
    Stock: WC8302
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2019

  • $99,991Great Deal | $5,126 below market

    2013 Ferrari California Base

    18,252 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Volvo Cars Palo Alto - Palo Alto / California

    LOW MILES, Value Priced below the market average! -Navigation -Leather -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio -Rear Bucket Seats and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ferrari California is sure to sell fast. -Hard Drive Media Storage -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Hard Top Convertible -Hard Top Convertible

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65TJA6D0189961
    Stock: FCS4077
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $109,493Good Deal | $1,072 below market

    2013 Ferrari California Base

    13,321 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio

    2013 Ferrari CaliforniaNero Daytona Metallic Exterior over Nero Black Interior Only 13,321 miles!V8 4.3L Engine! VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 4.3L Engine483 Horsepower372 lb/ft TorqueRear Wheel Drive 7 Speed A/T Transmission

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65TJA5D0194374
    Stock: 194374
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

  • $97,900Fair Deal | $6,147 below market

    2011 Ferrari California Base

    5,650 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Porsche North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona

    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD with Navigation, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, , Convertible HardTop, 7 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Ceramic disc brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Rear anti-roll bar, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof wind blocker, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Power convertible roof, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Glass rear window, Rain sensing wipers 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA6B0177385
    Stock: PP3990B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2020

  • $92,998Good Deal | $6,065 below market

    2011 Ferrari California Base

    14,062 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA9B0176747
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $92,998Fair Deal | $3,918 below market

    2011 Ferrari California Base

    17,685 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65LJA7B0176455
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $114,900Fair Deal

    2013 Ferrari California Base

    9,289 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona

    2013 FERRARI CALIFORNIA EXTERIOR COLOR GRIGIO SILVERSTONE INTERIOR COLOR NERO CARPET COLOR NERO 9,289 MILES COST OPTIONS AFS SYSTEM YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS CARBON FIBRE DRIVER ZONE+LEDS CRUISE CONTROL DAYTONA STYLE SEAT - NERO DAYTONA STYLE REAR SEATS - NERO ELECTRIC SEATS HORSE STITCHED ON HEADREST - FILO GIALLO - YELLOW HEAT INSULATING WINDSCREEN SPECIAL HANDLING PACKAGE 'SCUDERIA FERRARI' SHIELDS INN/OUT ELETTR.MIRROR+HOMELINK INTERNAL USE FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS ALUMINIUM DRIVER&PASS.FOOTREST YELLOW REV. COUNTER 20 FORGED DIAMOND RIMS SATELLITE RADIO SPECIAL FEATURES EXTERIOR SPORT GRILLES COLOURED SPECIAL STITCHING - FILO SPECIALE GIALLO TYRES PRESSURE MEASUREMENT BRIDGESTONE TYRES - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFF65TJA5D0194570
    Stock: CN0114
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 54 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari California
  4. Used 2012 Ferrari California
California Reviews & Specs