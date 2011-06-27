Used 2012 Ferrari California for Sale Near Me
- $92,995Great Deal | $10,992 below market
2012 Ferrari California Base12,627 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA3C0184893
Stock: T0988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $108,000Great Deal | $6,144 below market
Certified 2012 Ferrari California Base8,165 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari California- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Bianco Avus over Beige - ONE OWNER - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by an Authorized Ferrari Dealer -Factory Options:- Magneride Dual Mode Suspension- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- 20-inch Diamond Finish Sport Wheels- Cruise Control- Electric Seats- Daytona Style Front Seats- Daytona Style Rear Seats- Stitching in Nero- Carpets in Castoro- Leather A-Pillars in Beige- Leather Headliner in Beige- Central Tunnel in Leather- Armrest on Tunnel in Leather- iPod Connection- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Aluminum Driver and Passenger Footrests- Satellite Radio- High Power HiFi Sound System- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a Ferrari California, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA5C0182899
Stock: NC836
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $97,387Good Deal | $4,432 below market
2012 Ferrari California Base16,218 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tustin Buick GMC - Tustin / California
2012 Ferrari California Red Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC Odometer is 913 miles below market average! This Vehicle is Located at: Tustin Buick GMC, 1 Auto Center Drive, Tustin CA 92782. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA5C0183759
Stock: 3871P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $98,800Good Deal | $3,402 below market
2012 Ferrari California Base15,583 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DC Motors - Anaheim / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA6C0183110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $114,900
2012 Ferrari California Base3,260 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Black Horse Motors LLC - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA6C0182457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $89,950Fair Deal | $947 below market
2012 Ferrari California Base34,302 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Auto Leasing - Marina Del Rey / California
WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Navigation System. This Ferrari California also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, HID Headlamps, Voice Control. This Ferrari is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Maurice Zaribaf at 310-306-1556 or sales@luxuryautoleasing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA8C0183108
Stock: 83108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $104,995Fair Deal
2012 Ferrari California Base12,212 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA4C0183414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$98,900
2012 Ferrari California Base28,723 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2012 Ferrari California in Nero with Nero interior. Options include: Red Brake Calipers, Cruise Control, Daytona Style Seat, Daytona Style Rear Seats, Electric Seats, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Inn. Electrocr. Mirror + Homelink, Parking Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 20" Diamond Finish Sport Wheels, Red Rev. Counter, Satellite Radio, Colored Standard Stitching and Tire Pressure Measurement System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA6C0188503
Stock: 188503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $119,950
2012 Ferrari California Base11,200 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill White Volkswagen - Fort Smith / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA9C0184901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $94,550
2012 Ferrari California Base31,312 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Four M Sales - Buffalo / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA9C0189032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$81,884Great Deal
2011 Ferrari California Base22,998 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Otto Source - Dallas / Texas
20 Diamond-Finish Sport Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD w/Navigation, Brake Calipers in Yellow Color, Carbon Fiber in Lower Zone of Cabin, Carbon Fiber in Upper Area, Carbon Fiber Trim for Central Bridge, Carbon Trim Door Panels, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Daytona Inserts in Leather, Dual Color Interior w/Daytona Seats, Dual Power Seat Adjusters, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heat Reflective Leather Interior Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather & Alcantara Interior Trim, Leather & Alcantara Interior w/Daytona Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Traction control, Upper Dash in Colored Leather, Yellow Tachometer Display. Extended Nationwide warranty Available for Purchase . Call for details. 972-247-4476. 2011 Ferrari California 7-Speed Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC RWD Argento Nurburgring MetallicReviews: * A roof for all seasons; scintillating V8 power and soundtrack; automated dual-clutch manual transmission; sharp handling; reasonably comfortable ride; finely crafted interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA0B0176443
Stock: OSC4787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $88,776Great Deal | $7,494 below market
2011 Ferrari California Base18,776 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Nero 2011 Ferrari California RWD Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC 20" Diamond-Finish Sport Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD w/Navigation, AM/FM radio, A-Pillars in Colored Leather, Armrest in Colored Leather, Automatic temperature control, Black External A-Pillars, Brake Calipers in Yellow Color, Bumpers: body-color, Carbon Fiber Rear Plate Panel, CD player, Central Tunnel in Colored Leather, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Cruise Control, Daytona Inserts in Leather, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver's & Passenger's Footrest in Aluminum, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Seat Adjusters, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Exterior Electrochromic Mirrors, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Daytona Style Seat Trim, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, iPod Integration, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Camera System, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel in Colored Leather, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Upper Dash in Colored Leather, Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival!Reviews: * A roof for all seasons; scintillating V8 power and soundtrack; automated dual-clutch manual transmission; sharp handling; reasonably comfortable ride; finely crafted interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA3B0178302
Stock: WC8302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2019
- $99,991Great Deal | $5,126 below market
2013 Ferrari California Base18,252 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars Palo Alto - Palo Alto / California
LOW MILES, Value Priced below the market average! -Navigation -Leather -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio -Rear Bucket Seats and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ferrari California is sure to sell fast. -Hard Drive Media Storage -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Hard Top Convertible -Hard Top Convertible
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA6D0189961
Stock: FCS4077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $109,493Good Deal | $1,072 below market
2013 Ferrari California Base13,321 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2013 Ferrari CaliforniaNero Daytona Metallic Exterior over Nero Black Interior Only 13,321 miles!V8 4.3L Engine! VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 4.3L Engine483 Horsepower372 lb/ft TorqueRear Wheel Drive 7 Speed A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA5D0194374
Stock: 194374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $97,900Fair Deal | $6,147 below market
2011 Ferrari California Base5,650 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD with Navigation, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, , Convertible HardTop, 7 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Ceramic disc brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Rear anti-roll bar, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof wind blocker, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Power convertible roof, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Glass rear window, Rain sensing wipers 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA6B0177385
Stock: PP3990B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $92,998Good Deal | $6,065 below market
2011 Ferrari California Base14,062 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA9B0176747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $92,998Fair Deal | $3,918 below market
2011 Ferrari California Base17,685 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA7B0176455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$114,900Fair Deal
2013 Ferrari California Base9,289 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2013 FERRARI CALIFORNIA EXTERIOR COLOR GRIGIO SILVERSTONE INTERIOR COLOR NERO CARPET COLOR NERO 9,289 MILES COST OPTIONS AFS SYSTEM YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS CARBON FIBRE DRIVER ZONE+LEDS CRUISE CONTROL DAYTONA STYLE SEAT - NERO DAYTONA STYLE REAR SEATS - NERO ELECTRIC SEATS HORSE STITCHED ON HEADREST - FILO GIALLO - YELLOW HEAT INSULATING WINDSCREEN SPECIAL HANDLING PACKAGE 'SCUDERIA FERRARI' SHIELDS INN/OUT ELETTR.MIRROR+HOMELINK INTERNAL USE FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS ALUMINIUM DRIVER&PASS.FOOTREST YELLOW REV. COUNTER 20 FORGED DIAMOND RIMS SATELLITE RADIO SPECIAL FEATURES EXTERIOR SPORT GRILLES COLOURED SPECIAL STITCHING - FILO SPECIALE GIALLO TYRES PRESSURE MEASUREMENT BRIDGESTONE TYRES - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA5D0194570
Stock: CN0114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020