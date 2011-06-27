Used 2012 Ferrari California Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|4
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|267.8/391.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|Torque
|357 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|453 hp @ 7750 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|Luggage Compartment Carpets in Alcantara
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Driving Zone w/LEDs Steering Wheel
|yes
|Daytona Inserts in Alcantara
|yes
|Dedication Plate in Silver
|yes
|Daytona Inserts in Leather
|yes
|Diamond Stitching Interior
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Heat Reflective Leather on Steering Wheel
|yes
|Inner and Outer Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror w/ Homelink
|yes
|External Sill Kick in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Full Electric Seats
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Steering Wheel
|yes
|Handy Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|iPod Connection
|yes
|Diamond Stitching Pattern for Rear Seats
|yes
|Hi-Fi Premium Sound System
|yes
|Passenger Compartment Mats in Alcantara
|yes
|Alcantara Windscreen Arch Upholstery
|yes
|Start and Stop System
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Special Stitching
|yes
|Daytona Style for Rear Seats
|yes
|Leather and Alcantara Interior
|yes
|Dual Color Interior
|yes
|Leather and Alcantara Interior w/Daytona Style Seats
|yes
|Yellow Tachometer
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Windshield Arch and A-Pillars
|yes
|Inner Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror and Homelink
|yes
|Red Tachometer
|yes
|Heat Reflective Interior Leather Trim
|yes
|Carbon Trim for the Door Panels
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Upper Dashboard
|yes
|Dual Color Interior w/Daytona Seats
|yes
|Racing Seats w/Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Carbon Finish in the Lower Zone of the Cabin
|yes
|Driver's and Passenger's Footrest in Aluminum
|yes
|Color Upon Request Central forTunnel
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Armrest on Central Tunnel
|yes
|Headliner Upholstered in Color Upon Request
|yes
|Center of Door Panel in Diamond Style Pattern
|yes
|Cruise Control
|yes
|Spare Wheel Kit
|yes
|Leather Luggage Set for Rear Bench
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Standard Stitching
|yes
|LEDs Steering Wheel
|yes
|Carbon Trim for Central Bridge
|yes
|Colored Safety Belts
|yes
|Leather Luggage Kit for Trunk
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Seat Piping
|yes
|Front and Rear Daytona Style Seat Trim
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|Grigio Silverstone Brake Calipers
|yes
|19" Forged Diamond-Finish Wheel
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Aluminum Grey Color
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Red Color
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Front Wing
|yes
|Run Flat Tires
|yes
|Heat-Insulating Windshield
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Engine Compartment
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Plate Panel
|yes
|20" Diamond-Finish Sport Wheel
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser
|yes
|Anti Stone Chipping Protective Film
|yes
|AFS-Advanced Frontlighting System Headlights
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color
|yes
|Carbon Finish in The Upper Area of Car
|yes
|Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"
|yes
|19" Diamond-Finish Standard Wheel
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Yellow Color
|yes
|Black External A-Pillars
|yes
|Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fenders
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Driving Zone
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|Front track
|64.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|179.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3825 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4850 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.32 cd.
|Height
|51.5 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|74.9 in.
|Rear track
|63.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$195,840
|Free Maintenance
|7 yr./ 87500 mi.
