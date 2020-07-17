Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

15 listings
ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive

    31,634 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,995

  • 2015 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive

    45,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,959

  • 2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive in Black
    used

    2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive

    23,916 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $55,995

  • 2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive in White
    used

    2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive

    38,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $60,000

  • 2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive in Black
    used

    2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive

    37,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $51,997

  • 2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
    used

    2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe

    39,102 miles

    $41,900

  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive

    27,915 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $60,995

    $2,859 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive

    10,601 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $72,777

  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive

    19,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $69,999

  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive

    23,763 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $66,250

  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive in White
    certified

    2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive

    33,987 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $68,580

  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive

    34,879 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,714

  • 2018 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive

    35,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $78,895

  • 2018 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
    used

    2018 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $76,950

  • 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive in Black
    certified

    2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive

    24,270 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $83,498

Consumer Reviews for the BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
  • 5
    (100%)
Best Car I've Ever Driven
Violet,06/26/2018
xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The Alpina is a heart-stopper of a car. It is gorgeous and fast, but also understated. Very few people notice this car on the road and those who do are real car enthusiasts. My brothers, who are tall, have a difficult time getting in and out but it is perfect for a smaller person. The back seat is not great, there is a panel in between the two seats on the floor so you could never get a third person in the back. Great for dry cleaning though! Seriously, this is a car everyone should drive at least once in their life.
