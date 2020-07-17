Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

BMW of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina

We are excited to offer this 2019 BMW 660 i xDrive Gran Coupe ALPINA B6 Certified Pre Owned This BMW includes: DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Adaptive Cruise Control PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC WHEELS: 20 Aluminum Wheels ALPINA MYRTLE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim AMARO BROWN, BMW INDIVIDUAL FULL MERINO LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Heads-Up Display Blind Spot Monitor TIRES: 255/35R20 FRONT Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2019 BMW 6 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. This is a Certified Pre-owned vehicle, so you can feel rest assured that it has been meticulously inspected from top to bottom. Quality and prestige abound with this BMW 6 Series ALPINA B6 xDrive *BMW CPO*. Once you see this BMW, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this BMW 6 Series's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 6 Series ALPINA B6 xDrive *BMW CPO*. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Previous service records are included, making this BMW 6 Series extra special. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this BMW 6 Series ALPINA B6 xDrive *BMW CPO* as it packs a beast under the hood. There are options that you need, And there are options that you want. This BMW 6 Series ALPINA B6 xDrive *BMW CPO* has them all. No matter the season or weather conditions, the tires on this BMW 6 Series can handle the job. The first thing anyone notices about your car is the paint job and this car's is near perfect. This hard-to-find gem is an exquisite example of meticulous attention to detail and rich refinements. The upgraded wheels on this vehicle offer improved handling and an attractive appearance. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from South Carolina to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WBA6D6C12KG945920

Stock: KG945920

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-26-2020