2009 Ferrari California Review

Pros & Cons

  • A roof for all seasons, scintillating V8 power and soundtrack, trick automated dual-clutch manual transmission, sharp handling, reasonably comfortable ride, finely crafted interior.
  • Ferrari pricing, slightly awkward rear-end styling due to retractable hardtop, no conventional manual transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Fast, comfortable and dramatic, the 2009 Ferrari California is the most well-rounded grand touring convertible in the company's history.

Vehicle overview

Ferrari knows convertibles, from the iconic 365 GTB Daytona Spyder to the current drop-top F430. But it has never offered a retractable-hardtop convertible -- until now. The recipient of this design is the 2009 Ferrari California, a car that shares its namesake with Ferrari's unforgettable 250 GT California of a half-century before. It's a big name to live up to, but the new California is up to the task.

The highlight, of course, is the slick two-piece retractable metal roof. Top up, it provides the extra security and noise suppression that only a metal roof can provide. Lowering the top is a graceful affair that takes just 14 seconds, nearly half the time of most other cars with retractable hardtops. The California also boasts a front-mounted variant of Ferrari's familiar 4.3-liter V8, a seven-speed, automated dual-clutch manual transmission (another Ferrari first), ceramic-carbon brakes, optional adaptive dampers and an exquisitely crafted interior.

Many of the California's design attributes are meant to enhance the car's ability to be a grand touring car. The multilink rear suspension is new and is said to provide better ride comfort than the more traditional double-wishbone setup. The 460-horsepower V8 features direct injection -- another Ferrari first -- for enhanced fuel economy. Though that output is down about 30 hp compared to the F430's V8, the California is certainly not a tepid thing -- Ferrari projects a sub-4-second sprint to 60 mph. Much of the credit for the quick time goes to the new dual-clutch gearbox with launch control, a belated step forward from Ferrari's brutally effective but relatively uncivilized F1-style single-clutch automated manual.

Inside, the California continues Ferrari's recent tradition of top-notch cabin design and quality. Fine Italian leather and other upper-crust materials abound, and the tachometer even has a 3D display. One of the odder features of the California's interior is the "2+" layout: The backseat is so small that Ferrari didn't want to call it a full 2+2, and buyers can even specify a leather-lined cargo shelf instead if they don't want the short-trip flexibility of two extra seatbelts. Either way, the seatback folds down to accommodate larger items -- yet another California exclusive.

The 2009 Ferrari California is even fit for tech-savvy consumers, boasting a hard-drive-based navigation/infotainment system with DVD playback and an optional iPod connection. Indeed, perhaps the only consumers who won't like the California are hard-core sports-car purists. These folks want three pedals on the floor and a manual shifter on the console, so they'll probably end up with a 430 Spider instead, or perhaps a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder or an Aston Martin DB9 Volante, though all three make do with soft tops. But for the average hedge-fund manager with $200,000 to spend on an exotic convertible, the Ferrari California will be exceedingly hard to resist.

2009 Ferrari California models

The 2009 Ferrari California retractable-hardtop convertible comes with a "2+" interior layout that offers a choice between a tiny two-passenger rear seat and a rear parcel shelf. Standard equipment on the sole trim level includes bi-xenon headlights with LEDs, 19-inch wheels, a "manettino" knob on the steering wheel (which groups stability and traction control thresholds, gearbox settings and -- when the optional adaptive dampers are specified -- suspension calibrations into distinct driving modes), a full leather interior, Bluetooth, a fold-down rear seatback, a trip computer and a CD/MP3 audio system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen display and hard-drive-based navigation.

Options include "diamond-finish" wheels in 19-inch and 20-inch sizes, adaptive headlights, iPod connectivity, carbon-fiber trim, a luggage kit and adaptive magnetorheological dampers. There is also a dizzying array of customization possibilities for everything from interior trim to seat upholstery to exterior styling cues.

2009 Highlights

The all-new 2009 Ferrari California is Ferrari's first retractable-hardtop convertible.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2009 Ferrari California is powered by a direct-injected 4.3-liter V8 that cranks out 460 hp and 357 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual is the only available transmission. According to Ferrari, the California is capable of sprinting from zero to 60 mph in under 4 seconds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and stability and traction control are standard on the California.

Driving

Weighing about 3,800 pounds, the 2009 Ferrari California is hardly an elemental sports car. Indeed, Ferrari prefers to call the California a grand tourer (GT) in its official literature. Nonetheless, the California's road manners are exemplary, with a relatively smooth ride for cruising and handling that's sharp enough to justify the prancing horse badge. The direct-injected V8 pulls hard and sounds amazing, while the new dual-clutch transmission is polished and efficient whether you're banging through the gears on back roads or puttering around town in automatic mode. And thanks to the retractable hardtop, coupelike refinement at speed is also on the California's résumé.

Interior

Like every current Ferrari, the new California has an interior befitting its lofty price. There's leather everywhere, including on the dash, and the overall design is contemporary and sharp. The steering-wheel-mounted "manettino" knob gives the driver control over a wide range of dynamic vehicle functions, and the entertainment system offers a variety of virtues, from the crisp 6.5-inch screen to hard-drive music storage and video DVD playback. The rear seat is so cramped that it almost makes more sense to specify the rear parcel shelf instead -- it looks nicer, and the seatback folds down either way. Trunk space with the top up is an impressive 12 cubic feet, and there's still a usable 8.5 cubic feet left over with the top down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Ferrari California.

A dream car I wouldnt trade for any othe
Texas Singh,11/24/2009
2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 7AM)
I am fortunate to be able to afford just about any car in the world but would not exchange it for any other. This car is the ultimate in beauty, luxury, performance and adrenaline stimulant. The car looks gorgeous with the top up or down. It is a shame that it has a great sound system because it stays off so that you can hear the engine. It is not fussy about usual road dips and driveways. Room enough for a family of four to sit and enjoy a ride. I even had medium sized adults squeeze in the back for a ride!
GREAT CAR
sbh,01/12/2010
Fast and fun to drive
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
460 hp @ 7750 rpm
See all Used 2009 Ferrari California features & specs
It is understandably important to Ferrari that the 2009 Ferrari California not be seen as a poseur's car. We've lost count of how many times Ferrari officials have stressed to us that this hardtop convertible is "a true Ferrari."

We can see why they'd worry. After all, the California is relatively hefty at 3,817 pounds. It is available with cruise control. And it carries standard child safety-seat attachments for the rear bucket seats.

Yet now that we've spent some 300-odd kilometers traversing some of Sicily's finest paved goat tracks in the 2009 Ferrari California, we have no qualms about calling this car a true Ferrari.

True, this front-engine hardtop convertible is not a "fantastic go-kart," as Ferrari boss Luca di Montezemolo describes the midengine F430, but neither is it some Lexus SC 430 dipped in secret Ferrari sauce.

It's Like the Music
Certainly none of the folks we encountered in our one-day drive of a 2009 Ferrari California (a pretty light-blue one) had any misgivings about the car being the genuine article. Although it is possible that we simply did not hear their complaints over our frantic and nearly constant revving of this car's 460-horsepower 4.3-liter V8.

Certainly, the guy begging his parents to shoot a picture of him in front of our parked car accepted the California as a true Ferrari. And when we started the car in front of him, he uttered perhaps the most clichéd description we can imagine for the sound of a Ferrari engine: "It's like music."

It sounds spectacular -- like downshift-in-every-tunnel-and-floor-it spectacular. This engine is a version of the V8 that powers the F430, but with slightly larger bore and a bit less stroke and the addition of a direct-injection system. The net result is about 30 hp fewer. And the full allotment of 460 hp arrives at 7,750 rpm instead of the F430 motor's stratospheric 8,500-rpm power peak. Of course, the California's 4.3-liter V8 makes 357 pound-feet of torque -- a 14 lb-ft advantage over the F430's engine. The V8 in the California also shares its block with the power plants of the Alfa-Romeo 8C Competizione and the Maserati GranTurismo (every Maserati model, actually).

For those who interpret these statistics to mean that the F430 motor is a truer expression of the Ferrari ideal than the California's V8, so be it. But it is only in comparison to the F430's engine that the California's V8 feels in any way wanting for power. Compared to convertibles like the California (the Aston Martin DB9 Volante, Bentley Continental GTC and Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG, to name a few), the California's engine feels and sounds distinctly unencumbered in a uniquely Ferrari kind of way. There's an almost electric charge that zings through your synapses when you open up the throttle. It is intensely exhilarating.

In fact, this Ferrari V8 is good enough to make us almost warm up to the Lexus IS F-style, diagonally stacked exhaust finishers in the rear bumper. (As in the IS F, they're not actually connected to the exhaust system.)

Two Clutches Are Better Than One
Maybe it's because we expected the engine to be pretty darn good, but when a Ferrari engineer asked us at the end of our drive what our favorite part of the car was, we blurted out, "the transmission."

We should have said "transaxle," since the 2009 Ferrari California's seven-speed automated manual gearbox is mounted to the rear axle and incorporates the car's mechanical limited-slip differential. Whatever you call the dual-clutch Getrag unit, it is fabulous. So fabulous and so clearly a better alternative than the single electronically actuated clutch of the current Ferrari F1 automated manual that virtually all Ferraris will someday get a similar dual-clutch setup.

The dual-clutch transmission is another gesture toward improved drivability by Ferrari, which has been waffling for years between its single-clutch automated manual that no one likes and conventional manual transmissions that are so limited in availability that no one can get them. A conventional six-speed manual with a clutch pedal will eventually be offered for the California as well, but for once we're not sure we'd opt for it.

Speed Shifting
Ferrari has always made a big deal about how quickly its F1 gearbox could shift from one gear to another, and the number of nanoseconds have shrunk each year until there's now almost no difference between a street Ferrari gearbox and that of a Formula 1 racing car. By the same measurements, the new dual-clutch setup takes no time to shift.

How is this possible? Well, Ferrari defines a shift as the torque interruption that occurs as one gear changes to the next. But with the dual-clutch there is no torque interruption. You feel only a smooth outpouring of acceleration accompanied by the slightest jolt from the driveline. To your ears, there's a brief, low-register "brrip" as you thwack the upshift paddle on the steering column.

The new dual-clutch transmission defaults to fully automatic mode with each restart of the engine. This will be useful to those who plan to drive this everyday Ferrari in everyday traffic jams. It shifts smoothly (where the F1's auto shifts are forever turning the car's occupants into unwitting head-bangers) but it is eager to shift up in automatic mode and improve your fuel economy. We left it in manual mode almost exclusively; squeezing the shift paddles is no great hardship, even in traffic.

It is partly down to the transmission that the 3,800-pound California can catapult to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 4 seconds, according to Ferrari. The standard launch-control system doesn't hurt, either. Other figures of interest: 193-mph top speed and 111 feet to stop from 100 km/h (62 mph). And fuel economy? Well, according to Ferrari it is "no more than 10 percent worse than its best competitor." We didn't bother to ask what this might mean in English.

Ceramics Class
The 2009 Ferrari California is ably halted by four massive carbon-ceramic brakes. The ceramic rotors, which were the exclusive property of the $650,000 Ferrari Enzo just a few years ago, are standard equipment on this merely $200,000 hardtop convertible. At 15.2 inches in diameter up front and 14.2 inches in the rear, these giant platters help burn off speed more than adequately.

The California comes with the choice of two 19-inch wheels. Either will carry 245/40R19 front and 285/40R19 rear Z-rated tires (Bridgestone Potenzas on our test car). Twenty-inch wheels will be optional with 245/35R20 and 285/35R20 tires, respectively. And for those hankering for a bit of Corvette style, Ferrari will offer a high-polish aluminum wheel. Sadly, chromes will not be available.

The California comes with a simplified manettino switch, a rotary knob on the right side of the steering wheel that tailors the stability control, transmission programming and suspension action to driving conditions. In the California this means the choice of Comfort or Sport, plus a "CST Off" mode that disables the stability control.

Our test car came with the optional Delphi-developed magnetorheological dampers bolted to its dual-wishbone front and multilink rear suspension. On Sicily's lumpy expressways, this heavy Ferrari felt a bit nervous at high speeds, but on the back roads, it proved satisfyingly alert.

Rumpus Room
Who among us would have guessed that Ferrari would be the first carmaker to produce a hardtop convertible that efficiently packages all of the mechanisms, panels and mechanical bits of the top into a car and still manages to leave some cargo space in the rear of the car? Not us.

Yes, the rear end of the car is massive and by far the California's least attractive aspect. But start peeling back the layers of this plump onion and your admiration (if not adoration) for the rear grows. For the sake of cargo space (remember this is a GT, not a sports car), the two metal roof panels stack on top of each other snugly, like Pringles chips, a trickier thing to do than most carmakers bother with.

With the hardtop up, there are 12 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Folded away, there are still a decent 8.5 cubes of emptiness tucked between the roof panels and the rear-mounted transaxle. Ferrari even provides a small pass-through from the trunk into the rear of the cabin that can be used when the top is up or down. Incidentally, it takes 20 seconds (according to our watch) for the top to fully close or fully open.

The California's interior looks and feels beautifully crafted, with little extraneous ornamentation. The only bit of over-exuberance is the aluminum arch that rises from the center console.

Who Buys?
According to Montezemolo, 60 percent of the orders for the 2009 Ferrari California have come from people who aren't already Ferrari customers. This certainly bodes well for the company, which created this hardtop convertible to the outrage of many Ferrari enthusiasts expressly to expand its audience.

But we must admit that we would not be among potential buyers, even if we could somehow scrounge up the cash. Our $200,000 would still go to the F430. It still represents the extreme performance that makes Ferrari such an important car company to us.

Nevertheless, our tour of Sicily has proven to us that the 2009 Ferrari California fits our definition of a true Ferrari. Just rev that engine.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2009 Ferrari California Overview

The Used 2009 Ferrari California is offered in the following submodels: California Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 7AM).

