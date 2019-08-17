Used 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio

MSRP WAS $293,715 ~ 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish RWD 6-Speed Automatic Touchtonic 2 6.0L 12-Cylinder ~ Aston Martin Wings Headrest Embroidery ~ Bang & Olufsen Beo Sound 1000W Sound System ~ Heated Auto-dimming door mirrors ~ Heated front seats ~ High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon ~ Leather Upholstery ~ Navigation System ~ Outside temperature display ~ Rain sensing wipers ~ Rearview Camera ~ Red Brake Calipers ~ Remote keyless entry ~ Spoiler ~ Wheels: 20" 10-Spoke Graphite WHEELS ~ Call 440-716-2700.Recent Arrival!Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted is the largest volume Mercedes dealer in the Central U.S. Our superior customer service has led Mercedes to honor us as a "Best of the Best" dealer for 12 consecutive years. We pride ourselves on having the finest pre-owned luxury inventory available, and aggressive pricing that's well below Kelly Blue Book. Allow us to serve you by arranging for vehicle shipping to your doorstep, personalizing a virtual vehicle walk-around, or assisting with any questions. Call us now at 440-716-2700 to speak with a sales professional and confirm vehicle availability.Reviews: * Devastating style; inspiring engine and exhaust note; comfortable and refined cabin; decent trunk space. Source: Edmunds * With the most advanced engineering, the most beautiful design and the finest materials, Aston Martin was able to create the new Vanquish. With an all-new exterior form, influenced by the One-77 supercar, Vanquish sees each carbon-fiber body panel take a taut, aggressive form. The sculpted curves of the wheel arches and rear haunches define the profile. The iconic Aston Martin grille and new front-splitter create a unique face. With an interior that strikes the perfect balance between intimacy and comfort. Aston Martin designers went back to the beginning delivering all-new components, brand-new materials, and unique interior environments. Powering the Vanquish is the all-new AM11 engine, the most powerful Aston Martin production engine ever created. Vanquish sees the AM11 tuned to its most potent specification 620 lbs-ft of torque and 565hp allowing you to go from 0-60 in 4.1 seconds. The New Vanquish includes launch control - an Aston Martin first. Optimum takeoff is achieved by balancing throttle, transmission, traction aids and damping to harness the full power of Vanquish even from a standing start. With Vanquish technology isn't added, technology is integrated. New features include a specifically developed, advanced infotainment system and re-designed center console controlling all aspects of the interior environment. With over a hundred thousand potential interior specifications, Vanquish isn't personalized, it's personal. Every inch of leather, each smooth metal surface, and all one-million stitches every Vanquish is unique. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFKDCEP4EGJ00512

Stock: M6701A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-12-2019