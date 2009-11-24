Used 2009 Ferrari California for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$92,900
Thomas Classics - Akron / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFLJ65AX90167172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$89,999$11,148 Below Market
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
This is a CLEAN TITLE Convertible, on top of that an optional extended warranty is available.This car has been pampered and barely driven an average of 1,900 miles/year and currently has 19,000 miles and the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy plus thanks to the rear wheel drive, you can expect better acceleration.The navigation system can route you around traffic help you find your way home, no matter how lost you get, moreover the Ferrari back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option. Having a hardtop convertible is a great safety feature versus a soft-top convertible, furthermore you can store lots of media on the Ferrari Hard Disk Media Storage Drive. The factory built-in HID headlights are more energy-efficient than halogen lamps, producing three times the light output of a comparably-powered halogen lamp, in addition to the hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection.The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level, meanwhile the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads at the same time the security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance. Since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle while the Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience.The rear spoiler not only adds to style but delivers a safer ride at higher speeds, whats more is you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows. The installed C... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA6A0175862
Stock: 175862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 11,610 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$85,000$10,594 Below Market
Luxury Motor US - Miami / Florida
Luxury Motor US.We finance everyone, good, bad, no credit. No problem! Financiamos a todos. Buen credito, mal credito, no hay problema.We have program for every credit situation. Approved! Tenemos programas de financiamiento para cualquier tipo de credito. Estas aprobado. .Competitive rates, low down payments, low monthly paymets! Tasas de interes competitivas, muy poco dinero de entrada, pagos mensuales muy bajos! .Second chance financing. For less than perfect credit! Segunda oportunidad de financiamiento, no importa que tu credito este perfecto! .First time buyer's program. For people with no credit! Programa de financiamiento para compradores de 1ra vez. Compradores con cero credito. .Hand picked, low mileage, clean title vehicles. Best prices in town! Autos escogidos de primera mano, un solo dueno, titulo limpio, bajas millas, los mejores precios de la ciudad. .Extended warranties available.Ofrecemos garantias extendidas..Visit our website, there you will find our disclosure www.luxurymotorus.comVisite nuestra página web, alli encontrara nuestras condiciones de venta www.luxurymotorus.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LHA5A0170268
Stock: 170268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,195 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$89,950$6,459 Below Market
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2010 FERRARI CALIFORNIA CONVERTIBLE 4.3L V8 F DOHC 32V GASOLINE REAR WHEEL DRIVE, ONLY 10k, LOW MILES , CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX FULLY SERVICED! HOTTEST COLOR! DAYTONA STYLE SEATS CONTRAST STITCHING YELLOW TACH NAVIGATION , GARAGE KEPT, GIALLO MODENA EXTERIOR OVER NERO LEATHER INTERIOR! MUST SEE PICTURES!! DAYTONA STYLE SEATS (MUST HAVE OPTION)!!! CONTRAST STITCHING THROUGHOUT!!! 'S/F' SHIELDS ON FENDERS!!! YELLOW TACHOMETER!!!NAVIGATION!!! STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED SHIFT PADDLES! 19' 5-SPOKE WHEELS! REAR VIEW CAMERA!BLUETOOTH! AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD W/NAVIGATION, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, CONVERTIBLE HARDTOP, 7 SPEAKERS, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, DVD-AUDIO, MP3 DECODER, RADIO DATA SYSTEM, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, SPEED-SENSING STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, CERAMIC DISC BRAKES DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, INTEGRATED ROLL-OVER PROTECTION, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, REAR ANTI-ROLL BAR, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, HEADLIGHT CLEANING, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLIGHTS REAR FOG LIGHTS, SECURITY SYSTEM, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, CONVERTIBLE ROOF WIND BLOCKER, HEATED DOOR MIRRORS, POWER DOOR MIRRORS, SPOILER, 6-WAY POWER DRIVER/4-WAY POWER PASS. LEATHER BUCKET SEATS CONVERTIBLE ROOF LINING, DRIVER DOOR BIN, FRONT READING LIGHTS, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF, REAR SEAT CENTER ARMREST TACHOMETER, TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TRIP COMPUTER, FRONT BUCKET SEATS FRONT CENTER ARMREST, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, POWER PASSENGER SEAT, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, PASSENGER DOOR BIN, ALLOY WHEELS, GLASS REAR WINDOW, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT AUTOCOLLECTIONOFMURFREESBORO.COM FOR MORE DETAILS AND PICTURES. FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJAXA0169580
Stock: 169580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,296 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$79,995$10,019 Below Market
Fields Lexus Glenview - Glenview / Illinois
Clean CARFAX.Fields Lexus of Glenview is proud to offer this outstanding-looking 2010 Ferrari California in Grigio Titanio Metallic Beautifully equipped with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD w/Navigation, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers!Free Service loaners Local Shuttle Train Service Internet Work Stations Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar, Complimentary Car Washes. 2010 Ferrari California Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA0A0169751
Stock: P0379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 22,372 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$87,992
Wells Auto Group - Mckinney / Texas
2010 Ferrari California Most of our vehicles also pre-qualify for up to a 100,000 mile extended warranty and low finance rates with approved credit. Please complete the online credit application on our website at www.WellsAutoGroup.com for pre-approval. Come by our hassle-free Dealership, conveniently located at 800 N CENTRAL EXPY. MCKINNEY, TX . We take pride in our one of a kind car buying experience come see us today. Airport pickup avail. 214-575-9800 ! SE HABLA ESPAn OL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJAXA0174469
Stock: A0174469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2019
- 33,998 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$79,917$2,779 Below Market
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System. This Ferrari California also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Xenon, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Compass And Temperature Display, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA0A0168390
Stock: A0168390-91
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 27,842 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$83,995$2,248 Below Market
Private Collection Motors - Costa Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA9A0172048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2010 Ferrari California9,723 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$109,000
Ferrari South Bay - Torrance / California
Ferrari South Bay is delighted to present this 2010 California finished in Nero over a Nero leather interior. The California represented a huge leap forward in technological innovation into Ferrari's production cars, introducing a 7-speed dual clutch transmission and folding hard top roof mechanism. The front mounted 4.3L V8 was the first of its kind and produces 453 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 358 lb/ft of torque at 5,000 rpm. With a top speed of 193 mph and a 0-60 time under four seconds, the California offers a versatile and exhilarating en plein air driving experience. Factory Exterior Upgrades Include: 20 Forged Diamond Wheels, Magneride Dual Mode Suspension, AFS System, Scuderia Ferrari Shields and Front And Rear Parking Sensors. Factory Interior Upgrades Include: Daytona Style Seats, Electric Seats, Ipod Connection, Yellow Rev. Counter and Daytona Seat Alcantara Stripes in Nera. This car comes complete with two keys, books, tools, battery tender and indoor car cover. Ferrari South Bay's factory authorized technicians have performed a 101-point vehicle inspection and this California is eligible to be sold Ferrari Approved with a 2 year New Power Limited Warranty from the date of sale. Please contact the Ferrari South Bay sales team with any questions or to schedule a viewing in the showroom.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA9A0170686
Stock: 170686
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 35,308 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$85,888
Fred Haas Toyota Country - Houston / Texas
Red 2010 Ferrari California RWD 7-Speed Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC Brake Calipers in Red Color. Recent Arrival! What are you waiting for? Call or come by today! ***For a no-hassle experience contact the Fred Haas Toyota Country Pre-Owned Sales Department to honor this special internet price 281-738-1513*** Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We are dedicated to giving our customers the best internet buying experience possible. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers. Need to trade up? GREAT, schedule your test drive appointment today & have your car quickly evaluated while youâ re cruising the freeway! We also offer one of the most comprehensive parts and service departments in the automotive industry! We are located on the south bound feeder road of S.H. 249 between Spring-Cypress & Jones Road. Just 10 minutes north of the beltway or 5 minutes north of 1960! Now only one exit south of Highway 99, the new Grand Parkway!! **Advertised sales price does not include reconditioning fees or additional dealer added options. See dealer for in-stock inventory and actual selling price. All prices are plus taxes, title and license fees with approved credit. MSRP does not include dealer installed options. Dealer doc fee of $150 not included in the price. Price may be different outside of each advertised period and do no necessarily reflect the cash price at any other time. Inventory is subject to prior sale. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Please see dealer in person or contact us via phone or email to verify all information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA8A0170808
Stock: A0170808P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 7,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$107,500
GHN Leasing - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA4A0175858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,232 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$74,596
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
One look at this Ferrari California and you will just know, this is your ride. Rest assured knowing that this Ferrari California has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 55,232 on the odometer. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Global Auto Outlet, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. With a powerful 4.3L V8 DOHC 32V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Ferrari California. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Ferrari California. You won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. This car comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Global Auto Outlet is conveniently located near Marriottsville.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA6A0173853
Stock: 173853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,438 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$88,800
DC Motors - Anaheim / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA5A0175707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,478 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$89,888
Autobahn Gallery - Dublin / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA4A0169347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,847 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$99,841
Gold Coast Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA1A0174473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,998 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$81,884
Otto Source - Dallas / Texas
20 Diamond-Finish Sport Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD w/Navigation, Brake Calipers in Yellow Color, Carbon Fiber in Lower Zone of Cabin, Carbon Fiber in Upper Area, Carbon Fiber Trim for Central Bridge, Carbon Trim Door Panels, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Daytona Inserts in Leather, Dual Color Interior w/Daytona Seats, Dual Power Seat Adjusters, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heat Reflective Leather Interior Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather & Alcantara Interior Trim, Leather & Alcantara Interior w/Daytona Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Traction control, Upper Dash in Colored Leather, Yellow Tachometer Display. Extended Nationwide warranty Available for Purchase . Call for details. 972-247-4476. 2011 Ferrari California 7-Speed Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC RWD Argento Nurburgring MetallicReviews: * A roof for all seasons; scintillating V8 power and soundtrack; automated dual-clutch manual transmission; sharp handling; reasonably comfortable ride; finely crafted interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA0B0176443
Stock: OSC4787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 18,776 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$88,776$7,494 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Nero 2011 Ferrari California RWD Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC 20" Diamond-Finish Sport Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD w/Navigation, AM/FM radio, A-Pillars in Colored Leather, Armrest in Colored Leather, Automatic temperature control, Black External A-Pillars, Brake Calipers in Yellow Color, Bumpers: body-color, Carbon Fiber Rear Plate Panel, CD player, Central Tunnel in Colored Leather, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Cruise Control, Daytona Inserts in Leather, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver's & Passenger's Footrest in Aluminum, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Seat Adjusters, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Exterior Electrochromic Mirrors, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Daytona Style Seat Trim, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, iPod Integration, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Camera System, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel in Colored Leather, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Upper Dash in Colored Leather, Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival!Reviews: * A roof for all seasons; scintillating V8 power and soundtrack; automated dual-clutch manual transmission; sharp handling; reasonably comfortable ride; finely crafted interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA3B0178302
Stock: WC8302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2019
- 5,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$97,900$6,147 Below Market
Porsche North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD with Navigation, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, , Convertible HardTop, 7 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Ceramic disc brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Rear anti-roll bar, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof wind blocker, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Power convertible roof, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Glass rear window, Rain sensing wipers 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA6B0177385
Stock: PP3990B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
