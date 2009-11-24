Used 2009 Ferrari California for Sale Near Me

54 listings
California Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Ferrari California in Other
    used

    2009 Ferrari California

    14,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $92,900

    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Red
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    19,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $89,999

    $11,148 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Black
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    11,610 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $85,000

    $10,594 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Yellow
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    10,195 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,950

    $6,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Silver
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    21,296 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $79,995

    $10,019 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Black
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    22,372 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $87,992

    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Black
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    33,998 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $79,917

    $2,779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Black
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    27,842 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $83,995

    $2,248 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Black
    certified

    2010 Ferrari California

    9,723 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $109,000

    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Red
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    35,308 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $85,888

    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in White
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    7,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $107,500

    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Black
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    55,232 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $74,596

    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Gray
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    27,438 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $88,800

    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Black
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    25,478 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,888

    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Black
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    24,847 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $99,841

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    used

    2011 Ferrari California

    22,998 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $81,884

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    used

    2011 Ferrari California

    18,776 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $88,776

    $7,494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    used

    2011 Ferrari California

    5,650 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $97,900

    $6,147 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ferrari California

Read recent reviews for the Ferrari California
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
A dream car I wouldnt trade for any othe
Texas Singh,11/24/2009
2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 7AM)
I am fortunate to be able to afford just about any car in the world but would not exchange it for any other. This car is the ultimate in beauty, luxury, performance and adrenaline stimulant. The car looks gorgeous with the top up or down. It is a shame that it has a great sound system because it stays off so that you can hear the engine. It is not fussy about usual road dips and driveways. Room enough for a family of four to sit and enjoy a ride. I even had medium sized adults squeeze in the back for a ride!
Report abuse
