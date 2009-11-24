Used 2009 Ferrari California for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

One look at this Ferrari California and you will just know, this is your ride. Rest assured knowing that this Ferrari California has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 55,232 on the odometer. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Global Auto Outlet, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. With a powerful 4.3L V8 DOHC 32V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Ferrari California. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Ferrari California. You won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. This car comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Global Auto Outlet is conveniently located near Marriottsville.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF65LJA6A0173853

Stock: 173853

Certified Pre-Owned: No

