Used 2013 Ferrari California for Sale Near Me

European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida

This beautiful Ferrari California is perfectly optioned with the following: Scuderia Shields 20 Diamond Finished Wheels Yellow Calipers Daytona Style Seats White Stitching Horse Stitched into Headrest Full Electric Seats Yellow Tach Front & Rear Parking Sensors - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ferrari California with Bluetooth .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF65TJA2E0201217

Stock: 01217

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020