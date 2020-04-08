Used 2013 Ferrari California for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 18,252 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$99,991$5,126 Below Market
Volvo Cars Palo Alto - Palo Alto / California
LOW MILES, Value Priced below the market average! -Navigation -Leather -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio -Rear Bucket Seats and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ferrari California is sure to sell fast. -Hard Drive Media Storage -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Hard Top Convertible -Hard Top Convertible
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA6D0189961
Stock: FCS4077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 13,321 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$109,493$1,072 Below Market
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2013 Ferrari CaliforniaNero Daytona Metallic Exterior over Nero Black Interior Only 13,321 miles!V8 4.3L Engine! VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 4.3L Engine483 Horsepower372 lb/ft TorqueRear Wheel Drive 7 Speed A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA5D0194374
Stock: 194374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 9,289 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$114,900
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2013 FERRARI CALIFORNIA EXTERIOR COLOR GRIGIO SILVERSTONE INTERIOR COLOR NERO CARPET COLOR NERO 9,289 MILES COST OPTIONS AFS SYSTEM YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS CARBON FIBRE DRIVER ZONE+LEDS CRUISE CONTROL DAYTONA STYLE SEAT - NERO DAYTONA STYLE REAR SEATS - NERO ELECTRIC SEATS HORSE STITCHED ON HEADREST - FILO GIALLO - YELLOW HEAT INSULATING WINDSCREEN SPECIAL HANDLING PACKAGE 'SCUDERIA FERRARI' SHIELDS INN/OUT ELETTR.MIRROR+HOMELINK INTERNAL USE FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS ALUMINIUM DRIVER&PASS.FOOTREST YELLOW REV. COUNTER 20 FORGED DIAMOND RIMS SATELLITE RADIO SPECIAL FEATURES EXTERIOR SPORT GRILLES COLOURED SPECIAL STITCHING - FILO SPECIALE GIALLO TYRES PRESSURE MEASUREMENT BRIDGESTONE TYRES - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA5D0194570
Stock: CN0114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 22,962 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$99,800
Premier Autos of Dallas - Addison / Texas
Price includes a 2 year Power Train WarrantyFerrari California 2dr Convertible. In Nero Daytona Metallic, with Cuoio/Leather Seat Trim Interior w/Daytona Seats. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Convertible roof wind blocker, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Where have you been lately? This one gets you on the A list, and Valet parked out front of your favorite restaurant or place of entertainment.You won't see many of these and feel like your driving the same ol car as everyone else is.Nero Daytona Metallic 2013 Ferrari California 2dr Convertible 2dr Convertible.Premier Autos of Dallas. Come see us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA9D0191297
Stock: 191297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2019
- 10,059 miles
$109,490
Collection by Coast to Coast - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA9D0189291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,906 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$123,777
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Ferrari purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Ferrari California also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control.REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Ferrari purchase. WARRANTY A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact seller for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Diamond Stitching For Rear Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Full Pwr Seats, Reverse Camera System, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Seat Piping Color Upon Request. This Ferrari California also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, MP3, Surround Sound, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Xenon, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Accent Stripes, Removable Hard Top, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Integrated Child Seat, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Head-Protection System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control, Power Brakes, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Paddle Shifter. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Active Belts; Retractable Roof Panel 12v Power Outlet, Accent Stripes, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Integrated Child Seat, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Parking Sensors, Power Brakes, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Removable Hard Top, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA3D0195121
Stock: C879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 26,747 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$98,999
Autopia Motorcars - Union / New Jersey
We Will Be Delivering Vehicles and Our Interest Rate Has Dropped
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA0D0190653
Stock: 190653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,785 miles
$103,900
Oakland Mitsubishi - Oakland / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA0D0190667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,650 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$119,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA2D0194252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$92,995$10,992 Below Market
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA3C0184893
Stock: T0988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2012 Ferrari California8,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$108,000$6,144 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari California- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Bianco Avus over Beige - ONE OWNER - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by an Authorized Ferrari Dealer -Factory Options:- Magneride Dual Mode Suspension- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- 20-inch Diamond Finish Sport Wheels- Cruise Control- Electric Seats- Daytona Style Front Seats- Daytona Style Rear Seats- Stitching in Nero- Carpets in Castoro- Leather A-Pillars in Beige- Leather Headliner in Beige- Central Tunnel in Leather- Armrest on Tunnel in Leather- iPod Connection- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Aluminum Driver and Passenger Footrests- Satellite Radio- High Power HiFi Sound System- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a Ferrari California, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA5C0182899
Stock: NC836
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2014 Ferrari California8,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$126,900$3,469 Below Market
Ferrari of San Francisco - Mill Valley / California
CHASSIS# 202810 Exterior: Rosso Corsa Interior: Nero Carpets: Nero Options: Yellow brake calipers, Cruise control, Daytona style seat in Nero, Daytona style rear seat in Nero, Electric seats, Horse stitched on headrest in Rosso, Special handling package, Carbon fiber steering wheel with LEDs, Scuderia Ferrari shields, Inner outer mirrors with homelink, Navigation surround in carbon fiber, Parking camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Yellow tachometer, 20 inch forged diamond rims, Satellite radio, Exterior sport grilles, Satellite radio, Colored stitching in Rosso, Tire pressure monitor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA6E0202810
Stock: SC5737
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 16,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$109,995$2,577 Below Market
European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida
This 2014 Ferrari California 2dr 2dr Convertible features a 4.3L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed F1 Dual-clutch transmission. The vehicle is Nero with a Nero interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - This beautiful Ferrari California is perfectly optioned with the following: Scuderia Shields 20 Diamond Finished Wheels Yellow Calipers Daytona Style Seats White Stitching Horse Stitched into Headrest Full Electric Seats Yellow Tach Front & Rear Parking Sensors This Ferrari like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigorous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA2E0201217
Stock: 01217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 16,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$97,387$4,432 Below Market
Tustin Buick GMC - Tustin / California
2012 Ferrari California Red Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC Odometer is 913 miles below market average! This Vehicle is Located at: Tustin Buick GMC, 1 Auto Center Drive, Tustin CA 92782. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA5C0183759
Stock: 3871P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 15,583 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$98,800$3,402 Below Market
DC Motors - Anaheim / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA6C0183110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2014 Ferrari California20,802 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$112,900$1,950 Below Market
Continental Autosports - Hinsdale / Illinois
Just as diamonds should be clear, a Ferrari should be red! Continental Autosports Ferrari presents this beautiful 2014 California 30 finished in Rossa Corsa over Nero.Options include Nero Carpets, Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LED's, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, In/Out Electrochromatic Mirrors w/Homelink, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Aluminum Driver & Passenger Footrests, 20 Diamond Finish Sport Wheels, Yellow Rev Counter, Satellite Radio, Rosso Colored Special Stitching & Tire Pressure Monitors. The Cali 30 was an updated model that was lighter and more powerful than the California. While the Pininfarina design remained, the changes included reducing body weight by 30 kg (66 lb); increased power output by 22 kW (30 PS; 30 hp) and 15 N m (11 lbf ft) of torque; acceleration time from 0 100 km/h (62 mph) reduced to 3.8 seconds. This vehicle has gone through a rigorous 101-point inspection by Ferrari Trained Technicians and is Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Eligible. We have verified this vehicle is in proper working order and remedied any issues using only Ferrari parts. Optional 24 month Ferrari New Power Warranty which includes Roadside Assistance. Whether this is your first or 21st Ferrari, buy from an Official Ferrari Dealer. Buy from Continental Autosports and have peace of mind. Call 630-655-3535 to speak to a Ferrari specialist today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA1E0198620
Stock: C198620
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 24,777 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$99,998$2,214 Below Market
Ideal Motor Group - San Gabriel / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA9E0197246
Stock: 200705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,964 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$119,994
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Extremely Rare. Black with Red Interior. This is the only ONE for sale in the entire untied states.Priced number 3 out of 7 for sale in the country and none are like this with even half of the options.Adult Owned , Personal Referral To The Owner. Custom Order One Of One . Loaded with almost every possible option.This was always serviced at Ferrari and Professionally Detailed Monthly. Garage Kept and Flawless . Inside And Out.This is one of those rare cars that is always going to be worth 120k .Too many options to list but basics are- Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel- 20-inch Forged Diamond Wheels- Red Brake Calipers- Full Electric Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests- Seat Piping in Nero- Special Stitching in Nero- Colored Steering Wheel in Rosso Ferrari- Embroidered Mats with Logo- Sport Exhaust Pipes- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- White Rev Counter- Tire Pressure Management SystemBlack 2014 Ferrari California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA0E0197233
Stock: MU4760P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
