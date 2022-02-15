Used 2015 Ferrari California T for Sale Near Me

34 listings
California T Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    certified

    2015 Ferrari California T

    12,417 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $128,000

    $40,189 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    used

    2015 Ferrari California T

    3,423 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $149,800

    $20,826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    used

    2015 Ferrari California T

    10,739 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $124,991

    $13,126 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    certified

    2015 Ferrari California T

    3,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $139,900

    $10,947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    used

    2015 Ferrari California T

    25,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $118,000

    $9,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    certified

    2015 Ferrari California T

    7,822 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $144,895

    $3,103 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    used

    2015 Ferrari California T

    2,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $162,788

    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    certified

    2015 Ferrari California T

    13,763 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $152,900

    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    certified

    2015 Ferrari California T

    14,700 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $129,900

    $2,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    used

    2015 Ferrari California T

    12,295 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $139,900

    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    used

    2015 Ferrari California T

    18,900 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $129,500

    $2,596 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    used

    2015 Ferrari California T

    20,761 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $129,900

    $824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    used

    2015 Ferrari California T

    11,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $139,995

    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    used

    2015 Ferrari California T

    43,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $129,800

    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    used

    2015 Ferrari California T

    4,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $149,995

    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    certified

    2015 Ferrari California T

    2,746 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $159,900

    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    certified

    2015 Ferrari California T

    12,428 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $149,900

    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    used

    2015 Ferrari California T

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $149,988

    Details

