Used 2015 Ferrari California T for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 12,417 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$128,000$40,189 Below Market
Ferrari of San Francisco - Mill Valley / California
2015 Ferrari California Chassis# 209449 Exterior: Argento Nurburging Interior: Beige Carpets: Nero Options: Apple carplay Sport exhaust pipes Heat insulating windshield Magneride dual ride 20 inch forged dark painted rims High power HiFi system Tire pressure monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA9F0209449
Stock: ST0491
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-22-2019
- 3,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$149,800$20,826 Below Market
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2015 Ferrari California T in Grigio Silverstone with Nero interior.Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 2/15/2022. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid.Options Include: Backbone Style Seats, Backbone Style Rear Seats, Front Grill with Chromed Edges, Alcantara Interior, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Magneride Dual Mode Suspension, Parking Camera, 20" Forged Dark Painted Rims, Full Electric Seats, Foldable Rear Seats Backrest and Tire Pressure Measurement.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA2F0207719
Stock: O31870A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2019
- 10,739 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$124,991$13,126 Below Market
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
2015 Ferrari California T 3.9L V8 Odometer is 1280 miles below market average!Reviews:* Impressive acceleration; excellent interior materials; improved fuel efficiency; sporty feel with GT cruising ability; quick-folding metal top. Source: EdmundsClean CARFAX. Front Bumper Protective Film, Rear Parking Camera.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA7F0211975
Stock: W007712A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 3,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$139,900$10,947 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari California T - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - Blu Tour de France over Beige - Low Miles - Pristine Condition - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 12/27/21 - Factory Options: - Ferrari Atelier Build - Magneride Dual Mode Suspension - Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel - Aluminum Brake Calipers - 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels - Front Grill with Chromed Edges - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Inner Electrochromic Mirror with HomeLink - Aluminum Driver and Passenger Footrests - Yellow Rev Counter - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Nero - Special Stitching in Nero - Carpets in Nero - Tire Pressure Management System If you are in the market for a Ferrari California T, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA8F0207451
Stock: FP4244A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-30-2019
- 25,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$118,000$9,228 Below Market
Performance Auto Gallery - Gaithersburg / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA5F0206385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,822 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$144,895$3,103 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
***WOW!!! FERRARI CERTIFIED!!! LOW MILE, WELL KEPT, LOCAL SOUTH FLORIDA, CALIFORNIA T WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!!! OPTIONS INCLUDE***-CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL WITH LED'S--SCUDERIA SHIELDS--20 FORGED DIAMOND CUT WHEELS--FULL ELECTRIC SEATS--HIGH POWER HIFI SOUND SYSTEM--PARKING CAMERA--CHROMED FRONT GRILL--RED BRAKE CALIPERS--YELLOW TACH--COLORED SEAT PIPING--BACK BONE STYLE FRONT AND REAR SEATS--COLORED LEATHER LOWER DASHBOARD--COLORED SPECIAL STITCHING--AND MORE!!! PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFO!!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA6F0210171
Stock: PF631
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 2,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$162,788
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2015 Ferrari California, finished in Blue over Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.2015FerrariCaliforniaT3.9L V87-Speed ManualRWDOdometer is 9973 miles below market average!Reviews:* Impressive acceleration; excellent interior materials; improved fuel efficiency; sporty feel with GT cruising ability; quick-folding metal top. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA4F0206748
Stock: VN-P25025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-09-2019
- 13,763 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$152,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari California T - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - Bianco Avus over Rosso Ferrari - 2 Owners - Many Fine Options - Excellent Condition - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 8/13/22 - Factory Options: - Two-Tone Body Painting - Red Brake Calipers - Front Grill with Chromed Edges - Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel - Full Electric Seats - Daytona Style Front Seats - Daytona Style Rear Seats - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Nero - Seat Piping in Nero - Special Stitching in Nero - Leather Headliner in Nero - Carpets in Nero - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink - Front and Rear Parking Cameras - Aluminum Driver and Passenger Footrests - White Rev Counter - High Power HiFi Sound System - Tire Pressure Management System If you are in the market for a Ferrari California T, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA4F0211397
Stock: FC1532
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-30-2019
- 14,700 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$129,900$2,881 Below Market
Continental Autosports - Hinsdale / Illinois
Continental Autosports Ferrari, an Official Ferrari Dealer since 1975, presents this 2015 Ferrari California T. Finished in Nero over Nero, this Ferrari has 553hp and 557 ft*lb of torque. Hard-Top Convertible. Options include Apple Carplay, Alcantara Door Handles, Alcantara Dashboard Air Vents, Yellow Brake Calipers, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone w/LED's, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Carbon Fiber Exterior Sill Kick, Giallo Horse Stitched on Headrests, Sport Exhaust Pipes, Colored Mats w/Logo, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Diamond Pattern Style Seats, Nero Diamond Style Rear Seats, Aluminum Driver & Passenger Footrest, 20 Forged Dark Painted Rims, Yellow Rev Counter, Full Electric Seats, Foldable Rear Seats Backrest, Giallo Colored Stitching & Tire Pressure Monitors.This vehicle has gone through a rigorous 101-point inspection by Ferrari Trained Technicians and is Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Eligible. We have verified this vehicle is in proper working order and remedied any issues using only Ferrari parts. Optional 24 month Ferrari New Power Warranty which includes Roadside Assistance. Whether this is your first or 21st Ferrari, buy from an Official Ferrari Dealer. Buy from Continental Autosports and have peace of mind. Call 630-655-3535 to speak to a Ferrari specialist today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA4F0208418
Stock: 6956721
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 12,295 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$139,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Ferrari California T epitomizes the sublime elegance, sportiness, versatility, and exclusivity that have disguised every California model since the 1950s. It is the perfect synthesis of innovation and technology. The California T is powered by a 3.9-L V-8 engine. Power is routed to the rear wheels through Ferrari's F1 dual-clutch 7-speed automatic transmission. Turbo lag has been virtually eliminated by cutting overall masses and inertia, and the use of the F1-derived flat-plane crankshaft and innovative twin-scroll turbines. This silver over black interior 2015 Ferrari California T with power convertible roof has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. 2015 Ferrari California T 3.9L V8 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/Navigation & Bluetooth, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Bucket Seats, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else? Reviews: * Impressive acceleration; excellent interior materials; improved fuel efficiency; sporty feel with GT cruising ability; quick-folding metal top. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA6F0207707
Stock: E201C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2019
- 18,900 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$129,500$2,596 Below Market
USI Motors - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA6F0205794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,761 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$129,900$824 Below Market
Marino Performance Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA7F0206226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$139,995
Algar Ferrari - Bryn Mawr / Pennsylvania
2015 Ferrari California T Grigio 2D ConvertibleFor further details, please contact our knowledgeable sales staff 610-527-1100. With 45 years serving the needs of discerning clients who share our passion for life's finer things, Algar Ferrari has continually redefined dealer and service excellence.Do you have a car to sell? We are always looking for great cars to replenish our inventory. We both purchase and consign cars. If you're looking to sell your car or collection, we'd be happy to speak with you. Call us at (610) 527-1100 or send pictures and description to sellmycar@AlgarFerrari.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA5F0205995
Stock: 3173V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 43,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$129,800
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2015 Ferrari California T in Grigio Silverstone with Nero interior. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 12/10/2021. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Options Include: Backbone Style Seats, Backbone Style Rear Seats, Two Tone Body Painting, Yellow Brake Calipers, Rear CD Reader, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone + LED's, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Leather / Alcantara Interior, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Sport Exhaust Pipes, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Magneride Dual Mode Suspension, Aluminium Driver & Passenger Footrest, Glossy Painted Wheels, 20" Forged Painted Rims, Yellow Rev. Counter, Full Electric Seats, Foldable Rear Seats Backrest, High Power HiFi System, Colored Special Stitching and Tire Pressure Measurement System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA5F0206743
Stock: OC3463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 4,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$149,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA1F0210000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$159,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Ferrari of Lake Forest is Proud to Present this 2015 Ferrari California T Finished in Stunning Rosso Corsa over Crema Full Leather Interior. This California T is Optionally Equipped with Red Brake Calipers, Front Grill with Chromed Edges, Sport Exhaust Pipes, Heat Insulating Windscreen, "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Magneride Dual Mode Suspension, Black External A Pillars, 20" Forged Diamond Finished Rims, Leather Seat Backrest, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED's, Colored Safety Belts in Rosso, Dedication Plate in Silver, Horses Stitched on Headrest in Rosso, Inner Color Door Panel Trim, Inner Color Rear Leather Trim, Leather Door Panel Central Trim in Rosso Ferrari, Color Upon Request for Piping in Rosso Ferrari, Yellow Rev Counter, Leather Headliner in Crema, Colored Standard Stitching in Rosso. Call one of our Ferrari Specialists today at 847.295.6560
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA8F0203402
Stock: 203402
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 12,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$149,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Ferrari of Lake Forest is Proud to Present this 2015 Ferrari California T Finished in Stunning Blu Pozzi over Cuoio Full Leather Interior. This California T is Optionally Equipped with Apple Car Play, Yellow Brake Calipers, Chromed Front Grille, Sport Exhaust Pipes, "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Magneride Duel Mode Suspension, 20" Forged Painted Rims, Daytona Style Seats, Daytona Rear Seats in Cuoio, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Inner Color Door Panel Trim, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with LED's, Color Upon Request for Piping in Nero, Aluminium Driver and Passenger Foot Rest, Yellow Rev Counter, Full Electric Seats, High Power HiFi System, Colored Standard Stitching in Nero. Call one of our Ferrari Specialists today at 847.295.6560
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA3F0210869
Stock: 210869
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$149,988
Schulte Subaru - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA6F0208436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ferrari California T searches:
Related Ferrari California T info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ferrari F430 Irvine CA
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Naples FL
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia Plano TX
- Used Ferrari FF New York NY
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Garden Grove CA
- Used Ferrari Portofino Phoenix AZ
- Used Ferrari Portofino New York NY
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia Corona CA
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Miami Beach FL
- Used Ferrari FF Hialeah FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2015 Brooklyn NY
- Used Ferrari California T 2012 Ontario CA
- Used Ferrari California T 2012 Huntington Beach CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon