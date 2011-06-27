Used 2009 Ferrari California Features & Specs
|Overview
See California Inventory
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|4
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|267.8/391.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|Torque
|357 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|460 hp @ 7750 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|Front track
|64.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|179.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3825 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.32 cd.
|Height
|51.5 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|74.9 in.
|Rear track
|63.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the California
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$192,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
Related Used 2009 Ferrari California info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons