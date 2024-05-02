Google built-in comes to Acura's infotainment

The ZDX is the first Acura to feature Google built-in as part of its infotainment interface. Google built-in means that a significant amount of the touchscreen interface is powered by Google. The ZDX's onboard navigation system, for example, is effectively Google Maps, just like you'd have on your phone or PC. It also includes the Google Assistant voice system and the ability to add a variety of third-party apps through the Google Store, such as Spotify. It's a pretty slick interface, and you can still use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wireless!) if you prefer.

However, we found the ZDX's touchscreen to be a bit glitchy during our initial testing. There were moments when it ceased to respond to any inputs, which was frustrating. It's also potentially concerning because we've experienced a lot of technical glitches with Edmunds' long-term test Blazer EV. Which, as we noted above, is significant because the two EVs are related.

Thankfully the ZDX also offers many physical inputs for features like climate control and volume. You can also increase or decrease the volume using buttons that rest under your hand when holding the steering wheel.

The Type S also utilizes hands-free driving that is nearly identical in form and function to General Motors' Super Cruise. The system, which Acura calls Hands Free Cruise and is part of AcuraWatch 360+, functions on most major mapped U.S. highways and freeways. Combined with the ZDX's adaptive cruise control and lane centering systems, Hands Free Cruise allows you to take your hands off the steering wheel when activated. However, you still have to be paying attention in case a situation arises where the vehicle needs you to resume control. In our limited testing, the ZDX was able to change lanes autonomously and provided impressive hands-free capability.

Is there anywhere to put my stuff?

The ZDX provides 28.7 cubic feet of storage behind its second row. That's the same amount you'll find in the Cadillac Lyriq but less than you'll get in the BMW iX. Small-item storage is just OK and its certainly lacking if you're looking for places to throw your keys and wallet. But the front cupholders can fit a wide water bottle and the center console is cavernous, but there's no tray so you'll most likely be dumping your keys, wallet, etc., into the abyss.