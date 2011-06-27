Used 1995 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews
The Ultimate Ride!
This has been my dream car since it was first introduced, and finally found one at the right price and took it home. This beauty is a beast, just total power once you press the pedal. Highly recommend for those who never owned a sport car, the torque is powerful! The roadster is the best as you can really let go in the wind, though I have a very cold AC, no need with the top off. Highly recommend to purchase an aftermarket hardtop and windows, as the soft top and zipper windows just don't cut it. As for attention getter, this is it, everywhere you go, people wants to see it, kids ask tons of questions and be prepared to get photgraph. It's the ultimate sportcar!!
Not for the weak or timid
This car is a blast to drive! Always gets looks and smiles. Do not buy this car if you are shy. Also, do not buy this car if you are an inexperienced driver. Tons of power and gobs of tourqe may be a handful if youre not used to it. This car is not friendly with bad weather. Do not reccomend driving in the rain. Stock top and side windows are not the best. Also be ready for every teenager in a Camaro or Mustang want to race(and a couple of adults in Porsches). The stock radio sounds like a tin can. I leave mine off and listen to the mucic of my 488 cube V-10. This is the most fun car Ive had - definitely a toy.
1995 Dodge Viper RT/10
Without a doubt one of the most fun cars ever built to drive. The interior ans options are cheap and basic, but you are too busy having fun to notice anything else besides the road.
One word sums it up: awesome!
It has tremendous load of torque that can be felt at every gear. Comfort level is better than expected. It gets very good gas mileage on highway (21 MPG) due to the overdrive 6th gear. Attract attention like no other cars on the road (except for the Murcielago). If you drive a car for so long and get used to it, you'll forget how good looking it was to you (that's why you buy it in the first place), and eventually get bored with it. That is not the case with the Viper. The attention it gets, from the time it starts rolling out of the garage until the time it arrives at the destination and parked, will assure you that you're driving one of a few best looking vehicles on the planet.
there is no hiding
the side pipes were the reason I bought a 95 since they stopped making them in 96... . the attention is ok, its not from cops or women (unfortunately) but other gear heads like myself.. the car is bullet proof but when something does break, it is expensive.. insurance is actually cheap since I'm 41 and its a 4th vehicle ($50/month full coverage).. the car grips and runs hard, 60 in 4 and 185 type numbers... it is a very hot car in traffic with heat from engine and side pipes.. and can get squirley in the rain till you learn how.
Sponsored cars related to the Viper
Related Used 1995 Dodge Viper info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner