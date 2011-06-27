Used 1995 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews

The Ultimate Ride! Del , 10/25/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This has been my dream car since it was first introduced, and finally found one at the right price and took it home. This beauty is a beast, just total power once you press the pedal. Highly recommend for those who never owned a sport car, the torque is powerful! The roadster is the best as you can really let go in the wind, though I have a very cold AC, no need with the top off. Highly recommend to purchase an aftermarket hardtop and windows, as the soft top and zipper windows just don't cut it. As for attention getter, this is it, everywhere you go, people wants to see it, kids ask tons of questions and be prepared to get photgraph. It's the ultimate sportcar!! Report Abuse

Not for the weak or timid has venom , 01/16/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is a blast to drive! Always gets looks and smiles. Do not buy this car if you are shy. Also, do not buy this car if you are an inexperienced driver. Tons of power and gobs of tourqe may be a handful if youre not used to it. This car is not friendly with bad weather. Do not reccomend driving in the rain. Stock top and side windows are not the best. Also be ready for every teenager in a Camaro or Mustang want to race(and a couple of adults in Porsches). The stock radio sounds like a tin can. I leave mine off and listen to the mucic of my 488 cube V-10. This is the most fun car Ive had - definitely a toy.

1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 Nick Strake , 05/08/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Without a doubt one of the most fun cars ever built to drive. The interior ans options are cheap and basic, but you are too busy having fun to notice anything else besides the road.

One word sums it up: awesome! Tom , 07/14/2006 1 of 2 people found this review helpful It has tremendous load of torque that can be felt at every gear. Comfort level is better than expected. It gets very good gas mileage on highway (21 MPG) due to the overdrive 6th gear. Attract attention like no other cars on the road (except for the Murcielago). If you drive a car for so long and get used to it, you'll forget how good looking it was to you (that's why you buy it in the first place), and eventually get bored with it. That is not the case with the Viper. The attention it gets, from the time it starts rolling out of the garage until the time it arrives at the destination and parked, will assure you that you're driving one of a few best looking vehicles on the planet.