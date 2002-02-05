Used 1992 Dodge Viper for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 13,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,900
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
One-Owner! This is one of the best first-generation Dodge Vipers known to exist. It's one of only 3,083 built in 1994. The car is powered by an 8.0-liter aluminum 10-cylinder engine that produces 400hp. The engine is coupled to a 6-speed manual overdrive transmission.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3BR65E9RV100363
Stock: 22587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 23,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$36,900
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
HARDTOP WITH GLASS WINDOWS!!!! ONLY 23000 MILES!!!! 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!!!! VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED BEST COLOR COMBINATION NEW PA INSPECTION. ASK ABOUT OUR EXTENDED WARRANTIES....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3BR65E3RV101590
Stock: 01590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$61,850
Barnes Crossing Mazda - Tupelo / Mississippi
Clean CARFAX. *** GARAGE KEPT ***, *** NON SMOKER ***, ONE OWNER, Part of the Tupelo Auto Museum Collection, Never been in the Rain. One of a kind!. Odometer is 20015 miles below market average!FREE 30 DAY WARRANTY FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3BR65E9RV102193
Stock: P19582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2019
- 10,459 miles
$42,995
Capital Auto Sales - Chantilly / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Black 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 RWD 6-Speed Manual 8.0L V10 COMES WITH HARDTOP AND SOFT TOP. RARE COLOR COMBO.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3BR65E1SV200740
Stock: CA0363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 42,658 miles
$36,999
Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bloomington / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 *ONE OWNER, **SUPER CLEAN 1 OWNER CAR**. BlackLocated at Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep at the corner of Veterans and Commerce Parkway and Call to day to set up a test drive 309-662-5000. Located at Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep at the corner of Veterans and Commerce Parkway and Call to day to set up a test drive 1-866-380-7837.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3BR65E9SV200601
Stock: 28149A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 920 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$64,991
Palmer Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Roswell / Georgia
GTS COUPE 8.0L V10 SUPERCHARGED, VIPER BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC WITH DUAL BLUE RACING STRIPES, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, LEATHER INTERIOR, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, FACTORY SECURITY SYSTEM, HID XENON HEADLIGHTS, ALLOYS, FOG LAMPS, ALL POWER AND MUCH MORE, CARFAX CERTIFIED. Viper Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat 1998 Dodge Viper GTS 8.0L V10 SFI RWDPalmer Dodge is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peachtree, Ball Ground, Jefferson, Athens, Augusta, Buford, Conyers, Decatur, Tucker, Milton, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville. We also service the following states... Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, & more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Dodge Viper GTS.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER69E4WV401559
Stock: P10380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 11,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$55,000
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Viper Red Clearcoat 1999 Dodge Viper GTS Recent Arrival! **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOWEST '99 MILEAGE IN THE COUNTRY**, **8.0L V10 GTS**, **6-SPEED MANUAL**, **COMFORT GROUP**, **CONNOLLY LEATHER PACKAGE**, **QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A**, **CONNOLLY LEATHER SEATS**, **ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND**, **AM/FM/CD**, **AIR CONDITIONING**, **POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **18" ALUMINUM WHEELS**, 18" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Comfort Group, Connolly Leather Package, Front fog lights, Leather Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Quick Order Package 21A, Remote keyless entry. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 26043 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Dodge Viper GTS.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER69E5XV502630
Stock: 502630C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 2,516 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$50,999
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Dodge Viper also includes Climate Control, Tachometer, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Chrome Wheels, Full Leather Interior Surface, Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts; Removable Panels Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Premium Sound - Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, This Dodge is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E0YV602738
Stock: 5138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 18,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,950
Medlin Genesis - Rocky Mount / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E2YV606614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$44,000
Auto Quest Inc. (WA) - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Viper GTS.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER69E1YV605318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$34,999
Auto Max Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E1YV604644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$58,999
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Connolly Leather Bucket Seats. This Dodge Viper also includes Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 18 inch Chrome Wheels, Full Leather Interior Surface, Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts; Removable Roof Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels - Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, Have all keys, This Dodge is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Viper GTS with Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER69E31V701084
Stock: 5136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 8,225 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,991
Thomas Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Highland - Highland / Indiana
2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 Viper Race Yellow Clearcoat Power Locks, Power Windows, Leather, CD player, Dual Top, Low miles 8,225, Yellow hard top, back removable top, Viper car cover!, Looks and drives like new!, Normal lower front spoiler wear., Air Conditioning, HardTop, Power windows. Odometer is 11781 miles below market average! COME SEE THE DIFFERENCE AT THOMAS DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM OF HIGHLAND IN. OUR NUMBER ONE GOAL IS YOUR COMPLETE SATISFACTION. DOESN'T THAT SOUND LIKE THE WAY YOU WOULD LIKE TO BUY YOUR NEXT VEHICLE? CALL US AT 219-924-6100.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E51V703442
Stock: VIPER1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 53,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,950
M&F Auto Sales - Albuquerque / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E61V700890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,150 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,900$2,929 Below Market
Land Rover Centerviille - Centerville / Utah
2004 Dodge Viper SRT10, Clean Carfax, Clean Title, Non-Smoker, beautiful condition. We just replaced the oiler cooler hose, powder coated the wheels black, tinted windows, and wrapped the interior plastic (as the original finish was wearing out). Drives amazing, fun and fast, well kept, not many of these on the market! People still think these are brand new when you roll up next to them, just a unique piece of American muscle car history. It has an Aftermarket stereo installed with a built in iphone cable, bluetooth audio, and bluetooth phone capabilities.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z34V101984
Stock: 2RU0452A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 16,612 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$46,995$1,757 Below Market
E Cars - San Diego / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z45V501229
Stock: 501229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$47,800$1,138 Below Market
Yates Buick GMC - Goodyear / Arizona
2004 Dodge Viper SRT10 SRT10If you are looking to buy, lease or service a car in Greater Phoenix, turn to Yates Buick GMC. Our Buick and GMC dealership in Goodyear, AZ, is a family-owned dealership that has been in business for more than 30 years. Our experience has taught us what car-shoppers from Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale and beyond want, and we are proud of the reputation we have earned as a trustworthy dealership. From our One Price, No Hassle guarantee to our commission-free sales process, we put the customer first. Come explore what makes Yates Buick GMC different for yourself; you will not be disappointed!Shopping for a new Buick car or SUV to make cruising around Phoenix and beyond more fun? Shop our incredible selection of new Buick Enclave and Envision SUVs, Buick Regal Sportback models, Buick LaCrosse sedans and more. Need a tough truck instead? Yates Buick GMC sells many GMC Sierra 1500 models, as well as GMC SUVs like the Acadia and Yukon. We also sell used and Certified Pre-Owned GMC and Buick models, as well as pre-owned cars from other top makes. Learn about our financing and leasing specials in Goodyear and let our GMC finance team help you. *Yates Finance Bonus Cash $1,000. Must finance a minimum of $15,000 through Yates arranged finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z14V100784
Stock: 116482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 21,251 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$47,500$1,655 Below Market
KB Auto Emporium - Glen Burnie / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z74V102099
Stock: 102099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
