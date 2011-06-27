  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews

92' Viper's Review

John Mend, 05/02/2002
This vehicle performed out of the ordinary and was extremely fun to drive. It was a powerful gas guzzler. And not very comfortable due to it's performance.

Spanking Good

Big Bob, 05/25/2002
Its mad fast and it will BLOW you away

