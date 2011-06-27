Estimated values
1998 Dodge Stratus ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$570
|$1,298
|$1,694
|Clean
|$500
|$1,140
|$1,487
|Average
|$358
|$823
|$1,074
|Rough
|$216
|$507
|$660
