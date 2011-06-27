Used 1996 Dodge Stealth Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191819
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg16/22 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/435.6 mi.316.8/435.6 mi.336.6/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG191819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm315 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 5500 rpm320 hp @ 6000 rpm222 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.44.2 in.44.2 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.46.9 in.46.9 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.16 cu.ft.16 cu.ft.
Length179.5 in.179.7 in.179.7 in.
Curb weight3053 lbs.3671 lbs.3153 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.4.1 in.4.1 in.
Height49.1 in.49.3 in.49.1 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Olive Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Fire Storm Red
  • Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Lamp Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy White Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Olive Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Fire Storm Red
  • Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy White Pearl Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • White
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Fire Storm Red
  • Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Olive Pearl Metallic
  • Galaxy White Pearl Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Silver Metallic
