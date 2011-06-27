  1. Home
Used 1995 Dodge Stealth Consumer Reviews

5(71%)4(29%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
17 reviews
The Car of Exellence

Meghan, 07/24/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I haven't had any problems with this vehicle. It is fun to drive, and it has saved my life once already. The car's low center force gravity allows it to hug curves easily.

My Black Beauty.

Lodge, 10/20/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with only 15,000 miles on it. It was a birthday present to myself. Drove it off the show room floor and have never looked at another car. The only repairs I have had to make on the now 108,000 miles ... is 1 alternator, and the regulator for the drivers side power window.

My Car

Matt T., 01/06/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love this car. the 5 speed manual is awsome with the 3.0...lots of wheel spin even with the front wheel drive

Still love my Stealth

Patricia, 03/23/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car has been an excellent vehicle,and lots of fun to drive. Still don't want to give it up. It has 95,000 miles, is still running like new and the body still looks beautiful and stylish even for today. Only major problem I had wasan expensive part for the anti-lockbreaks. Great on gas, especially for a sports car. Every day I love to get in it and hug the curves or just listen to the nice sound of the engine. I ran iton synthetic oil (Mobile 1) since it was new. Purrs smoothy still, so maybe that helped. I also would love to see this car made again. I would love to have abrand new one again!

Fast and fun

yamaha1269, 06/26/2008
6 of 10 people found this review helpful

I own five of these cars; from the base model to the twin turbo from each year so I feel I'm well qualified to make an accurate judgment of this car; to start this car is highly underrated and I wish they would get more recognition for the Design and engineering. Car is fairly comfortable driving long distance. My six speed turbo was great on gas for a sports car and went 450 miles if not more on a full 17 gallon tank. Oh man does this car sound good with an after market sound system with little or no effort although the head units angle does create a problem with a flip up screen if installed so using and double din unit is better.

