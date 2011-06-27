  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD LB DRW (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,028$6,658$8,020
Clean$3,616$5,975$7,210
Average$2,791$4,610$5,590
Rough$1,967$3,245$3,970
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD LB DRW (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,242$5,357$6,454
Clean$2,910$4,808$5,802
Average$2,246$3,710$4,499
Rough$1,583$2,611$3,195
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,573$5,905$7,114
Clean$3,207$5,300$6,396
Average$2,476$4,089$4,959
Rough$1,744$2,878$3,522
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,929$9,800$11,805
Clean$5,322$8,796$10,613
Average$4,108$6,786$8,228
Rough$2,894$4,777$5,844
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,910 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,808 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
