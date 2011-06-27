Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD LB DRW (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,028
|$6,658
|$8,020
|Clean
|$3,616
|$5,975
|$7,210
|Average
|$2,791
|$4,610
|$5,590
|Rough
|$1,967
|$3,245
|$3,970
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD LB DRW (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,242
|$5,357
|$6,454
|Clean
|$2,910
|$4,808
|$5,802
|Average
|$2,246
|$3,710
|$4,499
|Rough
|$1,583
|$2,611
|$3,195
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,573
|$5,905
|$7,114
|Clean
|$3,207
|$5,300
|$6,396
|Average
|$2,476
|$4,089
|$4,959
|Rough
|$1,744
|$2,878
|$3,522
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,929
|$9,800
|$11,805
|Clean
|$5,322
|$8,796
|$10,613
|Average
|$4,108
|$6,786
|$8,228
|Rough
|$2,894
|$4,777
|$5,844