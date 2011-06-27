Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Consumer Reviews
Nice Bulletproof Truck!
I have the Cummins 5.9L Turbodiesel and love it! It has great performance, starts flawlessly, and gets 18mpg at a minimum. The only problem was an AC compressor wire that shorted out and had to be replaced.
Original Owner and Loving It
I bought this truck new in 2001. It is a daily driver and I've put over 205,000 miles on it so far. I have never had any major drivetrain issues except the replacement of the front hub bearing at 200,000 miles, tranny governor at 120,000 miles, and A/C stuff (evaporator and compressor replacement). I have driven the new Ram 2500 with the Hemi and I still love my truck better. If I could have any vehicle in the world it would be a brand new 2001 Ram 2500. If you maintain it properly it will give you a million miles; I'm counting on it....
Great Truck, But...
When this truck runs, it really does a super job of towing a GN horse trailer, loaded down. It's awesome in steep terrain and on dirt roads, in ice, snow and on slick roads. However, at 42,000 miles, the clutch went out and was a pricey repair. Now the transmission made a popping sound and wouldn't engage. I'll have it towed to the dealer tomorrow. These breakdowns are serious and frustrating. And, Dodge Motors has no interest in covering these breakdowns so it's become a costly truck to own.
Fun at first..
The truck was great for the first 6 years. I had one minor air conditioning repair at around the 2nd year. Then everything started falling apart. The AC began spewing out stinky liquid so the heater core had to be replaced, then the car wouldn't shift out of 2nd without manipulating the gas pedal so the solenoids in the transmission had to be replaced. I pull a 8000lb horse trailer a dozen times a year and when the truck is behaving, she pulls great. I don't think she liked being a commute vehicle.. sitting in bay area traffic I'm sure contributed to the wear and tear. The next truck I get I'm buying will definitely be a 4x4!! I got her stuck more than once.
Cummins Diesel Still the best
The Cummins ISB 5.9L diesel engine is still on the top with it's low end torque and great reliability. The Dodge package this engine sits in is still appealing and will be missed as the new body styles role out. The noise that the engine produces turns most gas engine buffs off but the noise can be minimized in the cab with a little sound proofing. I love the diesel you can make this engine considerably more powerful with less than $2000 dollars if you buy a 5 sp or 6 sp transmission. Standard is the best choice in these trucks due to the power/torque output of the engine.
