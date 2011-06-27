Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

This truck has been more reliable than my last three cars put together. As far I'm concerned Toyota should stay out of the car AND truck business.

Mike , 03/30/2008

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Driven many work trucks in my time. Never had one than ran as good or as strong as the 8.0 2500. Just one hell of a truck. Not the best gas mileage but there wont be anything you cant do.