Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Bye Bye Toyota

BigDog1998, 09/22/2003
This truck has been more reliable than my last three cars put together. As far I'm concerned Toyota should stay out of the car AND truck business.

One tough truck

Mike, 03/30/2008
Driven many work trucks in my time. Never had one than ran as good or as strong as the 8.0 2500. Just one hell of a truck. Not the best gas mileage but there wont be anything you cant do.

