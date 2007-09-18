Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale Near Me

We owned a 1998 Dodge 2500 12 valve diesel and it has proved to be the best truck we've ever had (and we've had many. The truck now has 184k and runs better then ever, we've barely done any work just your general maintenance and its gotten us everwhere we needed to be. We always go camping, hunting, wheeling, this baby hauls my other truck like nothing! The fuel mileage barely dips even when I'm towing 15,000lbs. One time at work a Cement truck came in and turned off its engine in the parking lot, he couldnt get it started so I had to pull start him. Don't get me wrong, it took all that baby had but it says alot that it was able to pull start a full cement truck!

