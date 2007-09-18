Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale Near Me

  • 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    101,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT
    used

    2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    212,533 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    178,676 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST in Light Blue
    used

    2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    189,101 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST in Light Blue
    used

    2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    297,818 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    174,901 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,205

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    113,784 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    142,804 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,485

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    174,822 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    94,449 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,682

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    199,630 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,191

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    112,009 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,930

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    229,015 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,791

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    188,911 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $2,708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    224,960 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Black
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    136,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,998

    $5,938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    133,296 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST in White
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    21,272 miles
    5 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details

Best Truck!
sawyern,09/18/2007
We owned a 1998 Dodge 2500 12 valve diesel and it has proved to be the best truck we've ever had (and we've had many. The truck now has 184k and runs better then ever, we've barely done any work just your general maintenance and its gotten us everwhere we needed to be. We always go camping, hunting, wheeling, this baby hauls my other truck like nothing! The fuel mileage barely dips even when I'm towing 15,000lbs. One time at work a Cement truck came in and turned off its engine in the parking lot, he couldnt get it started so I had to pull start him. Don't get me wrong, it took all that baby had but it says alot that it was able to pull start a full cement truck!
