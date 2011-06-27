Estimated values
2010 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,910
|$6,930
|$8,351
|Clean
|$4,710
|$6,645
|$7,968
|Average
|$4,310
|$6,075
|$7,204
|Rough
|$3,910
|$5,505
|$6,439
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,777
|$6,742
|$8,124
|Clean
|$4,582
|$6,465
|$7,752
|Average
|$4,193
|$5,910
|$7,008
|Rough
|$3,804
|$5,356
|$6,264
Estimated values
2010 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,145
|$8,001
|$9,332
|Clean
|$5,895
|$7,672
|$8,905
|Average
|$5,394
|$7,014
|$8,051
|Rough
|$4,894
|$6,355
|$7,196
Estimated values
2010 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,098
|$7,195
|$8,671
|Clean
|$4,890
|$6,900
|$8,274
|Average
|$4,475
|$6,308
|$7,480
|Rough
|$4,060
|$5,716
|$6,686
Estimated values
2010 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,208
|$5,939
|$7,156
|Clean
|$4,037
|$5,695
|$6,829
|Average
|$3,694
|$5,206
|$6,173
|Rough
|$3,351
|$4,718
|$5,518
Estimated values
2010 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,482
|$6,326
|$7,624
|Clean
|$4,300
|$6,066
|$7,275
|Average
|$3,935
|$5,545
|$6,576
|Rough
|$3,570
|$5,025
|$5,878
Estimated values
2010 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,007
|$5,388
|$6,369
|Clean
|$3,844
|$5,166
|$6,077
|Average
|$3,518
|$4,723
|$5,494
|Rough
|$3,191
|$4,280
|$4,911