Mills Toyota - Willmar / Minnesota

Clean CARFAX. 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 ST 4WD Silver Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with AWD/4WD, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3B7HF13Y8WG185220

Stock: 4I200008

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020