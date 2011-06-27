Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale Near Me
- $3,400
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST121,739 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodhouse Lincoln - Omaha / Nebraska
Only 121,641 Miles! Boasts 18 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Dodge Ram 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.2L/318 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Voltmeter, trip odometer, oil pressure/engine temp gauges (1997), Variable speed intermittent windshield wipers, Variable assist pwr steering.*This Dodge Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Tinted glass windows, Storage tray, Stainless steel exhaust system, Solid rear axle w/longitudinal leaf springs, Side-guard door beams, Shoulder belt height adjusters, Shift indicator warning lamp, Removable tailgate w/caliper latches, color-keyed "Dodge" decal, Rear-wheel anti-lock brakes, Rear wheel drive.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Woodhouse Lincoln, 6503 L St, Omaha, NE 68117.Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7HC13Y6WG178002
Stock: L190355B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- $3,791
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST170,979 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mills Toyota - Willmar / Minnesota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled and delivered to the guest for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 ST 4WD Silver Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with AWD/4WD, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7HF13Y8WG185220
Stock: 4I200008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $10,990
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SS/T65,120 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
West Metro Buick GMC - Monticello / Minnesota
CARFAX One-Owner. Flame Red Clear Coat 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 ST ST 5.9 RWD 4-Speed Automatic Magnum 5.9L V8 SMPI Serviced and Detailed to Precision, Ram 1500 ST ST 5.9, Magnum 5.9L V8 SMPI, ABS brakes. The West Metro Volume Leader. We are a local family owned dealership and pride ourselves on small community feel, making your vehicle buying experience as casual, fun and effortless as possible. Our online reputation speaks volumes of who we are. Thanks for looking.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SS/T with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HC16Z8WS601403
Stock: 29802A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-18-2019
- $3,295
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 undefined158,975 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this affordable 1998 Dodge Ram 1500!This fun to drive vehicle is V8, 5.8L , automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7HC12Y3WM253306
Stock: c038740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-07-2020
- $1,600
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST145,576 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
Four Wheel Drive - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HF16Y4WS715199
Stock: 121437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- $2,999
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST215,117 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
This rear wheel drive 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie SLT Quad Cab Auto w/ 5.2L V8 features a Flame Red Exterior with a Mist Gray Cloth Interior and has only 215,117 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Dodge Ram 1500 Includes AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Cassette Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 19.0 Highway MPG and 13.0 City MPG! This Dodge Ram 1500 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 8cyl, 5.2l, 230.0hp engine, an 4-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Rear Wheel Drive, Spare Tire (Full Size), Third Passenger Door, Gasoline Engine, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers SAFETY OPTIONS: Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Airbag On/Off Switch, Passenger Air Bag It also has an Auxiliary Power Outlet and a Cassette Player .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HC13Y0XJ625066
Stock: 625066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-18-2019
- $5,500
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST153,928 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Flannery Auto Mall - Bad Axe / Michigan
1999 Dodge Ram 1500 ST RWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.9L V6 SMPI Magnum Ram 1500 ST, 2D Standard Cab, 3.9L V6 SMPI Magnum, RWD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21684 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HC16X8XS103797
Stock: J1522A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2019
- $7,988
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST81,242 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gretna Auto Outlet - Gretna / Nebraska
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $7,988 * * Check out this 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 ST * * 1999 ** Dodge * * Ram 1500 * * ST * This Bright White Clearcoat 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 ST might be just the pickup truck for you. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. Rocking a dazzling white exterior and an agate interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Come see us today and see this one in person! Give us a call today at 1-800-BUYACAR or 402-332-5868 to set up your test drive. Feel free to TEXT us at 402-669-5961 24 hours a day 7 days a week! We are also available to chat 24/7 on our website, www.gretnaauto.com. Thank you for looking and good luck in your search!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HC16X7XS270152
Stock: 14498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,000
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SS/T152,100 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Jeff Perry Buick Chevrolet - Rochelle / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 *LOCAL TRADE, *FREE CAR WASH WITH PURCHASE, Magnum 5.9L V8 MPI. Lowest tax rates in Illinois, 6.25%! Free loaner cars when you come in for an overnight repair-for the life of your vehicle. Free car wash with every purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SS/T with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HC16Z9VS250371
Stock: 6710A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $6,940
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST76,991 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
LOW MILEAGE 4-DOOR! Come see this white & silver 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 QUAD CAB. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V8 5.2L/318 engine. This Ram 1500 features the following options: Front stabilizer bar, Rear wheel drive, Pwr steering, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Day/night rearview mirror, 26 gallon fuel tank, Bright grille, 600-amp maintenance-free battery. Call our sales team at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come see it for yourself at Roland Rich Ford, 915 E 4th Street, Delavan, IL 61734.We have hundreds of great used trucks at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7HC13Y9VG818380
Stock: W2713A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013
- $2,195
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT237,415 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Woeste Auto Sales and Service - Long Prairie / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT with AWD/4WD, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7HF12Y2XG124321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,700
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT169,920 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hagerstown Ford - Hagerstown / Maryland
5.2L V8 SMPI 16V, 4WD. 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 LT LT 4WDAS IS VEHICLE SOLD OUT OF STATE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS COMPLETELY OUT OF WARRANTY. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY OR GAURANTEE FROM HAGERSTOWN FORD. CUSTOMER TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY TO GET VEHICLE INSPECTED IN THEIR RESIDENTIAL STATE (WHICH IS NOT MARYLAND). THE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS IF THE MOTOR BLOWS UP, OR THE TRANSMISSION LOCKS UP ON THEIR WAY HOME, HAGERSTOWN FORD HAS ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATION TO REPAIR OR SHARE IN THE COST OF REPAIRS. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS IF THEIR HOME STATE REQUIRES ANY REPAIRS WHATSOEVER TO GET THIS VEHICLE INSPECTED, THE CUSTOMER IS RESPONSIBLE TO PAY FOR THOSE COSTS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HF16Y9TS608113
Stock: 52069C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $2,900
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT190,963 milesDelivery available*
Springdale Ford - Springdale / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HC16Y2YS597522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,975
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST105,909 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
We are overstocked and making deals on models such as this 2001 Dodge Ram 1500. This Ram 1500 has 105909 miles, and it has plenty more to go with you behind the wheel. You'll enjoy first-class features such as: We always appreciate your business at Sterling Heights Dodge. Stop by the showroom for a test drive your dream car is waiting! Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with Standard Cab, 6ft Bed, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HC16Y21S232943
Stock: P8578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $6,646
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST122,479 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Breakaway Honda - Greenville / South Carolina
Pre-Auction Car. This vehicle failed to meet Breakaway Honda's retail used car inspection. Pre-Auction Cars have issues including, but not limited to: Mechanical, Driveability, Cosmetic, etc. Some of these Pre-Auction cars are unreliable or unsafe based on Breakaway Honda's standards and are therefore deemed "Tow Away";. No Warranty is expressed or implied. Prices are Non-Negotiable. Cars will not be held. Cash or Certified Funds are required at time of purchase. Drivers License and Proof of Insurance required. Free Car Fax Available. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with Standard Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HC16XX1S270671
Stock: B200669B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $8,999
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST74,028 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
* CHECK THIS OUT * LOW MILES * 4WD * 2001 DODGE RAM ONLY 74K * PRICED TO SELL * WILL NOT LAST LONG *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with Rear Bench Seats, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7HC13Y71G767942
Stock: b5429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,975
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST218,634 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Prepped to get the job done right the first time, our 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Sport Extended Cab 4X4 shown off in Silver Metallic. Powered by a robust 5.9 Liter V8 that delivers a healthy 245hp coupled to a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive Ram 1500 earns near 17mpg on the highway while sporting a bold grille, great-looking alloy wheels, and running boards. Inside our work-ready SLT Sport, settle into durable cloth seating, grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and enjoy an impressive AM/FM stereo. Add in power windows and make your way down the road. Dodge includes crucial safety features to give you peace of mind, including side-impact door beams, ABS, and Next Generation airbags. Our Ram 1500 SLT Sport is an ideal choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7HF13ZX1G773234
Stock: 18621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- $3,995
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST156,096 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nick Jr.'s Auto Sales - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7HF13Y61G771763
Certified Pre-Owned: No