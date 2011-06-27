Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SXT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,320
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,320
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,320
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,320
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,320
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3932 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Angle of approach25.6 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure26.7 degrees
Length178.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base108.8 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,320
P225/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,320
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
