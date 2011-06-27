Used 2008 Dodge Nitro Consumer Reviews

IN LOVE WITH MY NITRO mylesmommy , 08/22/2012 42 of 43 people found this review helpful I fell in love with the Nitor at first sight and I havent had any big issues since I ourchased it brand new in 2008. I only have one child so I didn't need anything huge but I didnt want a golf ball this is perfect the gas milage is pretty good for an SUV. Its very fun to drive as it sits a little higher than other SUV's of the same size. I was in the army so off road diriving comes natural to me and my Nitro conforms to my semi wild life style. I wouldn't trade it for the world. Report Abuse

Great, Reliable SUV! Love it & buying a 2nd! TheHeinels , 06/13/2016 SXT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 49 of 51 people found this review helpful Purchased this suv with 60000 miles on it, one owner. Currently has 140,000 miles and no major issues! It has been absolutely fantastic with upkeep (just brakes, oil changes and other routine maintenance). Nitro gets great gas mileage for an SUV (avg around 22mi/gallon combined city/hwy & I live in the mountains). Great snow driving vehicle, though I would prefer a 4-low option on the all wheel drive (it just offers 4 high). Biggest downfall was the radio, which stopped working after one year (easy to replace with aftermarket radio & speakers are still great), the cheaper plastic interior pieces which have taken quite a beating from my dogs (scratches, scuffs etc), and the low front end clearance due to plastic bumper, which really limits off road capabilities. Overall, it's been a great vehicle and we're looking to add a second one to our family! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

In Love with my Nitro GLo , 02/01/2010 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Bought my Nitro used and absolutely in love with it. I've owned it for a month now and still can't wait to just get in it and drive. Mine has the 3.7 liter which will throw your head back when the pedal is pressed, but will make your heart stop when you see the gas gauge drop. Not used to the MPG for an SUV as I've always owned a car. The Nitro is great for long trips. Plenty of room for passengers and luggage. Just an all around great vehicle. Love my Nitro! Report Abuse

Nickie's Nitro: I Luv My Truk! gabroad , 01/16/2011 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Bought my used Nitro 6 months ago and still in love with it. I drive alot; have already added 22k miles and it's still going strong. Though not too pleased with the quality of the cloth interior (seats will pick up water stains); I threw on some seat covers and kept it movin... Plan to invest in new seat coverings this summer. Overall, I am very happy with my truck and love its sporty look, spacious interior, easy handling and fair gas mileage. Report Abuse