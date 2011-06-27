  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Neon
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Neon
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Dodge Neon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Neon
5(34%)4(26%)3(19%)2(21%)1(0%)
3.7
82 reviews
Write a review
See all Neons for sale
List Price Estimate
$780 - $1,843
Used Neon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...17

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Should have listened to my wife

Dre, 09/07/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Seemed like a good transition vehicle from the penthouse to the poorhouse! I paid 2 grand for it, twice! Everything that could go wrong with it did. Spent so much time at the shop that a few times he looked at it for free because he felt sorry for me. Now when I drive it, it just dies! Not safe, leaks oil, runs hot, no a/c, a straight bucket!

Report Abuse

The Ultimate Lemon

Andres, 02/01/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Be prepared to have it in the shop often, and be prepared for the most expensive of repairs. Beware corrosion issues with the starter cables/wires, battery, and terminals. Beware belts breaking/snapping, burning for both serpentine and timing belts. Beware having to replace the Head Gaskets, and the AC/compressor. Beware having to replace O-rings & seals for solving gas tank leaks. Beware the windshield suddenly cracking right down the middle while its parked and untouched one random day. I have to admit, when the car ran, it was a decently good car. Problem is, it doesn't run often, requires towing often, and is expensive to live with.

Report Abuse

ARGH!

ARGH!, 06/23/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 1999. For the first 6 months, it treated me well. After that, it was all down hill. I blew my head gasket, my oil and transmission fluid are always leaking, my air conditioning only wants to work for one summer at a time, I've had problems with the oxygen sensor, and just recently there was a problem with my accelerator plate; I accelerated to 90 on the highway without even touching the gas petal, and when I decided it was time to slow down, neither the brakes or emergency brake would stop it. During the good times, it has treated me well, but when troubled time hit, they hit the pocket book hard!

Report Abuse

Best Car Around for the Money

neonspd95, 07/24/2002
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've read many other reviews that said poorly of this car, but all I can think is that those people simply can not take care of a car, because mine has been really good to me. The car is quite sporty, gets excellent gas milage (provided you don't floor it everywhere) and is quite reliable. My only complaints are some road noise from the frameless windows, and a bit of noise coming from the AC compressor. Other than that, this is a very fun, very solid, very reliable car for it's price range - BUT YOU HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF IT FOR IT TO TAKE CARE OF YOU - most ppl don't seem to understand this point...

Report Abuse

Roller coaster

Kesha, 02/12/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The Dodge Neon is the worst car I have ever had. I wanted the car because it was cheap. But the car repairs make up for the money that I was trying to save. I had to replace the head gasket. It cost me a thousand dollars to fix. The brakes are bad. They have to have a heavy duty liner on it to help it last a little longer. The car is loud when you drive it. The axle was bad. The heat doesn't work well at all. The clear coat on the paint is coming off. It just is a sad little car what can I say.

Report Abuse
12345...17
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Neons for sale

Related Used 1995 Dodge Neon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles