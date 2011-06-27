Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,846
|$15,512
|$17,211
|Clean
|$13,473
|$15,084
|$16,718
|Average
|$12,725
|$14,229
|$15,733
|Rough
|$11,978
|$13,373
|$14,748
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,005
|$14,689
|$16,405
|Clean
|$12,654
|$14,284
|$15,936
|Average
|$11,952
|$13,474
|$14,997
|Rough
|$11,250
|$12,664
|$14,057
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,836
|$13,449
|$15,092
|Clean
|$11,517
|$13,079
|$14,660
|Average
|$10,878
|$12,337
|$13,796
|Rough
|$10,239
|$11,595
|$12,932
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,538
|$14,138
|$15,767
|Clean
|$12,200
|$13,748
|$15,316
|Average
|$11,523
|$12,968
|$14,413
|Rough
|$10,846
|$12,189
|$13,511
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Leather 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,568
|$14,131
|$15,725
|Clean
|$12,228
|$13,741
|$15,275
|Average
|$11,550
|$12,962
|$14,375
|Rough
|$10,872
|$12,183
|$13,475
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,340
|$13,914
|$15,518
|Clean
|$12,007
|$13,531
|$15,074
|Average
|$11,341
|$12,763
|$14,186
|Rough
|$10,675
|$11,996
|$13,297
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,162
|$12,713
|$14,294
|Clean
|$10,860
|$12,363
|$13,885
|Average
|$10,258
|$11,662
|$13,067
|Rough
|$9,655
|$10,961
|$12,248
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,185
|$14,797
|$16,441
|Clean
|$12,829
|$14,389
|$15,970
|Average
|$12,117
|$13,573
|$15,029
|Rough
|$11,406
|$12,757
|$14,088
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Leather 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,177
|$14,795
|$16,446
|Clean
|$12,821
|$14,387
|$15,975
|Average
|$12,110
|$13,571
|$15,034
|Rough
|$11,399
|$12,755
|$14,092
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,903
|$13,500
|$15,127
|Clean
|$11,582
|$13,128
|$14,694
|Average
|$10,939
|$12,383
|$13,828
|Rough
|$10,297
|$11,639
|$12,962