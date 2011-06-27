  1. Home
2016 Buick Encore Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,846$15,512$17,211
Clean$13,473$15,084$16,718
Average$12,725$14,229$15,733
Rough$11,978$13,373$14,748
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,005$14,689$16,405
Clean$12,654$14,284$15,936
Average$11,952$13,474$14,997
Rough$11,250$12,664$14,057
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,836$13,449$15,092
Clean$11,517$13,079$14,660
Average$10,878$12,337$13,796
Rough$10,239$11,595$12,932
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,538$14,138$15,767
Clean$12,200$13,748$15,316
Average$11,523$12,968$14,413
Rough$10,846$12,189$13,511
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Leather 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,568$14,131$15,725
Clean$12,228$13,741$15,275
Average$11,550$12,962$14,375
Rough$10,872$12,183$13,475
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,340$13,914$15,518
Clean$12,007$13,531$15,074
Average$11,341$12,763$14,186
Rough$10,675$11,996$13,297
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,162$12,713$14,294
Clean$10,860$12,363$13,885
Average$10,258$11,662$13,067
Rough$9,655$10,961$12,248
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,185$14,797$16,441
Clean$12,829$14,389$15,970
Average$12,117$13,573$15,029
Rough$11,406$12,757$14,088
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Leather 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,177$14,795$16,446
Clean$12,821$14,387$15,975
Average$12,110$13,571$15,034
Rough$11,399$12,755$14,092
Estimated values
2016 Buick Encore Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,903$13,500$15,127
Clean$11,582$13,128$14,694
Average$10,939$12,383$13,828
Rough$10,297$11,639$12,962
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Buick Encore on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Buick Encore with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,860 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,363 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick Encore is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Buick Encore with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,860 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,363 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Buick Encore, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Buick Encore with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,860 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,363 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Buick Encore. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Buick Encore and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Buick Encore ranges from $9,655 to $14,294, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Buick Encore is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.