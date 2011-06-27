Estimated values
2002 Nissan Quest GXE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,141
|$1,641
|$1,901
|Clean
|$1,050
|$1,509
|$1,751
|Average
|$867
|$1,246
|$1,451
|Rough
|$685
|$983
|$1,150
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Quest SE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,243
|$1,782
|$2,064
|Clean
|$1,143
|$1,640
|$1,901
|Average
|$944
|$1,354
|$1,575
|Rough
|$745
|$1,068
|$1,249
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Quest GLE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,322
|$1,940
|$2,263
|Clean
|$1,216
|$1,784
|$2,084
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,473
|$1,727
|Rough
|$793
|$1,163
|$1,369