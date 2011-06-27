Estimated values
2002 Nissan Sentra XE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$956
|$1,607
|$1,956
|Clean
|$847
|$1,426
|$1,738
|Average
|$627
|$1,065
|$1,301
|Rough
|$408
|$704
|$865
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,041
|$2,344
|Clean
|$1,308
|$1,811
|$2,082
|Average
|$969
|$1,353
|$1,559
|Rough
|$630
|$894
|$1,036
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,523
|$2,177
|$2,530
|Clean
|$1,348
|$1,932
|$2,248
|Average
|$999
|$1,443
|$1,683
|Rough
|$649
|$953
|$1,119
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Sentra CA 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,050
|$1,610
|$1,911
|Clean
|$930
|$1,429
|$1,698
|Average
|$689
|$1,067
|$1,271
|Rough
|$448
|$705
|$845
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Sentra XE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$875
|$1,367
|$1,632
|Clean
|$774
|$1,213
|$1,450
|Average
|$574
|$906
|$1,086
|Rough
|$373
|$599
|$722
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Sentra GXE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,006
|$1,546
|$1,835
|Clean
|$891
|$1,372
|$1,630
|Average
|$660
|$1,024
|$1,221
|Rough
|$429
|$677
|$811
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,629
|$2,436
|$2,871
|Clean
|$1,442
|$2,162
|$2,550
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,614
|$1,910
|Rough
|$694
|$1,067
|$1,269
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Sentra GXE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,061
|$1,760
|$2,135
|Clean
|$939
|$1,562
|$1,897
|Average
|$696
|$1,166
|$1,421
|Rough
|$452
|$771
|$944