Estimated values
2019 Nissan Versa Note SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,348
|$13,976
|$16,027
|Clean
|$12,124
|$13,726
|$15,726
|Average
|$11,676
|$13,227
|$15,125
|Rough
|$11,228
|$12,728
|$14,524
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Versa Note SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,616
|$12,267
|$14,338
|Clean
|$10,424
|$12,048
|$14,069
|Average
|$10,039
|$11,610
|$13,531
|Rough
|$9,654
|$11,172
|$12,993
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Versa Note S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,123
|$11,741
|$13,770
|Clean
|$9,940
|$11,531
|$13,512
|Average
|$9,572
|$11,112
|$12,995
|Rough
|$9,205
|$10,693
|$12,479