Estimated values
2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$1,540
|$1,802
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,447
|$1,689
|Average
|$887
|$1,261
|$1,463
|Rough
|$757
|$1,074
|$1,237
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,357
|$1,928
|$2,254
|Clean
|$1,276
|$1,812
|$2,113
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,578
|$1,830
|Rough
|$949
|$1,345
|$1,548
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,433
|$2,070
|$2,433
|Clean
|$1,347
|$1,945
|$2,281
|Average
|$1,175
|$1,695
|$1,976
|Rough
|$1,002
|$1,444
|$1,671
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 S Special Edition 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,265
|$1,921
|$2,292
|Clean
|$1,189
|$1,804
|$2,148
|Average
|$1,037
|$1,572
|$1,861
|Rough
|$885
|$1,340
|$1,574