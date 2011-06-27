  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,442$10,049$11,780
Clean$6,976$9,414$11,016
Average$6,044$8,143$9,487
Rough$5,112$6,872$7,957
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,727$17,895$21,313
Clean$11,930$16,763$19,930
Average$10,335$14,500$17,163
Rough$8,741$12,237$14,396
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,713$10,597$12,508
Clean$7,230$9,927$11,696
Average$6,264$8,586$10,073
Rough$5,297$7,246$8,449
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,898$11,671$13,515
Clean$8,340$10,933$12,638
Average$7,226$9,457$10,883
Rough$6,111$7,981$9,129
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,174$14,469$16,664
Clean$10,474$13,554$15,582
Average$9,074$11,724$13,419
Rough$7,675$9,894$11,256
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,630$12,774$14,863
Clean$9,027$11,966$13,898
Average$7,821$10,350$11,969
Rough$6,615$8,735$10,040
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,789$11,433$13,193
Clean$8,238$10,710$12,337
Average$7,138$9,264$10,624
Rough$6,037$7,818$8,912
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,162$11,477$13,669
Clean$7,651$10,751$12,782
Average$6,629$9,300$11,008
Rough$5,606$7,848$9,233
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,356$12,038$13,826
Clean$8,770$11,277$12,929
Average$7,598$9,754$11,134
Rough$6,426$8,232$9,339
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,778$11,524$13,352
Clean$8,228$10,796$12,485
Average$7,128$9,338$10,752
Rough$6,029$7,881$9,019
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,185$10,704$12,382
Clean$7,672$10,028$11,579
Average$6,647$8,674$9,971
Rough$5,622$7,320$8,364
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,886$14,132$16,294
Clean$10,204$13,239$15,236
Average$8,840$11,451$13,121
Rough$7,477$9,664$11,006
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,866$12,735$14,648
Clean$9,248$11,930$13,697
Average$8,013$10,319$11,796
Rough$6,777$8,709$9,894
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,181$13,347$15,454
Clean$9,544$12,503$14,451
Average$8,268$10,815$12,445
Rough$6,993$9,127$10,439
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,414 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,414 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Nissan Titan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,414 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Nissan Titan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Nissan Titan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Nissan Titan ranges from $5,112 to $11,780, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.