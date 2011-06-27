Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,442
|$10,049
|$11,780
|Clean
|$6,976
|$9,414
|$11,016
|Average
|$6,044
|$8,143
|$9,487
|Rough
|$5,112
|$6,872
|$7,957
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,727
|$17,895
|$21,313
|Clean
|$11,930
|$16,763
|$19,930
|Average
|$10,335
|$14,500
|$17,163
|Rough
|$8,741
|$12,237
|$14,396
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,713
|$10,597
|$12,508
|Clean
|$7,230
|$9,927
|$11,696
|Average
|$6,264
|$8,586
|$10,073
|Rough
|$5,297
|$7,246
|$8,449
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,898
|$11,671
|$13,515
|Clean
|$8,340
|$10,933
|$12,638
|Average
|$7,226
|$9,457
|$10,883
|Rough
|$6,111
|$7,981
|$9,129
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,174
|$14,469
|$16,664
|Clean
|$10,474
|$13,554
|$15,582
|Average
|$9,074
|$11,724
|$13,419
|Rough
|$7,675
|$9,894
|$11,256
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,630
|$12,774
|$14,863
|Clean
|$9,027
|$11,966
|$13,898
|Average
|$7,821
|$10,350
|$11,969
|Rough
|$6,615
|$8,735
|$10,040
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,789
|$11,433
|$13,193
|Clean
|$8,238
|$10,710
|$12,337
|Average
|$7,138
|$9,264
|$10,624
|Rough
|$6,037
|$7,818
|$8,912
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,162
|$11,477
|$13,669
|Clean
|$7,651
|$10,751
|$12,782
|Average
|$6,629
|$9,300
|$11,008
|Rough
|$5,606
|$7,848
|$9,233
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,356
|$12,038
|$13,826
|Clean
|$8,770
|$11,277
|$12,929
|Average
|$7,598
|$9,754
|$11,134
|Rough
|$6,426
|$8,232
|$9,339
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,778
|$11,524
|$13,352
|Clean
|$8,228
|$10,796
|$12,485
|Average
|$7,128
|$9,338
|$10,752
|Rough
|$6,029
|$7,881
|$9,019
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,185
|$10,704
|$12,382
|Clean
|$7,672
|$10,028
|$11,579
|Average
|$6,647
|$8,674
|$9,971
|Rough
|$5,622
|$7,320
|$8,364
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,886
|$14,132
|$16,294
|Clean
|$10,204
|$13,239
|$15,236
|Average
|$8,840
|$11,451
|$13,121
|Rough
|$7,477
|$9,664
|$11,006
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,866
|$12,735
|$14,648
|Clean
|$9,248
|$11,930
|$13,697
|Average
|$8,013
|$10,319
|$11,796
|Rough
|$6,777
|$8,709
|$9,894
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,181
|$13,347
|$15,454
|Clean
|$9,544
|$12,503
|$14,451
|Average
|$8,268
|$10,815
|$12,445
|Rough
|$6,993
|$9,127
|$10,439