Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,859
|$30,195
|$32,581
|Clean
|$26,962
|$29,219
|$31,509
|Average
|$25,169
|$27,268
|$29,366
|Rough
|$23,376
|$25,316
|$27,222
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,241
|$24,150
|$26,099
|Clean
|$21,525
|$23,369
|$25,240
|Average
|$20,094
|$21,808
|$23,523
|Rough
|$18,662
|$20,247
|$21,806
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,020
|$25,893
|$27,807
|Clean
|$23,247
|$25,056
|$26,893
|Average
|$21,701
|$23,382
|$25,063
|Rough
|$20,155
|$21,708
|$23,233
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,549
|$31,776
|$34,056
|Clean
|$28,598
|$30,749
|$32,935
|Average
|$26,696
|$28,695
|$30,695
|Rough
|$24,795
|$26,641
|$28,454
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,455
|$31,035
|$33,667
|Clean
|$27,539
|$30,032
|$32,560
|Average
|$25,708
|$28,026
|$30,344
|Rough
|$23,877
|$26,020
|$28,129
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,901
|$28,892
|$30,929
|Clean
|$26,036
|$27,958
|$29,912
|Average
|$24,304
|$26,091
|$27,877
|Rough
|$22,573
|$24,223
|$25,842
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,206
|$36,181
|$38,216
|Clean
|$33,105
|$35,012
|$36,959
|Average
|$30,904
|$32,673
|$34,444
|Rough
|$28,702
|$30,335
|$31,930
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,248
|$28,279
|$30,357
|Clean
|$25,403
|$27,365
|$29,358
|Average
|$23,714
|$25,537
|$27,361
|Rough
|$22,024
|$23,709
|$25,363
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,615
|$22,662
|$23,747
|Clean
|$20,919
|$21,930
|$22,965
|Average
|$19,528
|$20,465
|$21,403
|Rough
|$18,137
|$19,000
|$19,841
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,830
|$31,842
|$33,905
|Clean
|$28,870
|$30,813
|$32,790
|Average
|$26,950
|$28,755
|$30,559
|Rough
|$25,030
|$26,696
|$28,328
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,391
|$34,364
|$36,394
|Clean
|$31,348
|$33,254
|$35,197
|Average
|$29,264
|$31,032
|$32,803
|Rough
|$27,179
|$28,811
|$30,408
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,599
|$20,634
|$22,707
|Clean
|$18,000
|$19,968
|$21,960
|Average
|$16,803
|$18,634
|$20,466
|Rough
|$15,606
|$17,300
|$18,972
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,198
|$33,215
|$35,286
|Clean
|$30,194
|$32,141
|$34,125
|Average
|$28,187
|$29,994
|$31,803
|Rough
|$26,179
|$27,847
|$29,482
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,789
|$24,079
|$25,408
|Clean
|$22,055
|$23,301
|$24,572
|Average
|$20,589
|$21,744
|$22,901
|Rough
|$19,122
|$20,188
|$21,229
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,834
|$33,164
|$35,549
|Clean
|$29,841
|$32,093
|$34,380
|Average
|$27,857
|$29,949
|$32,041
|Rough
|$25,873
|$27,805
|$29,702
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,314
|$27,285
|$29,301
|Clean
|$24,500
|$26,403
|$28,337
|Average
|$22,871
|$24,639
|$26,409
|Rough
|$21,241
|$22,876
|$24,481
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,029
|$28,439
|$30,897
|Clean
|$25,192
|$27,520
|$29,880
|Average
|$23,516
|$25,682
|$27,847
|Rough
|$21,841
|$23,844
|$25,815
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,912
|$28,903
|$30,940
|Clean
|$26,046
|$27,968
|$29,922
|Average
|$24,314
|$26,100
|$27,886
|Rough
|$22,582
|$24,232
|$25,851