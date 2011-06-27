  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,859$30,195$32,581
Clean$26,962$29,219$31,509
Average$25,169$27,268$29,366
Rough$23,376$25,316$27,222
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,241$24,150$26,099
Clean$21,525$23,369$25,240
Average$20,094$21,808$23,523
Rough$18,662$20,247$21,806
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,020$25,893$27,807
Clean$23,247$25,056$26,893
Average$21,701$23,382$25,063
Rough$20,155$21,708$23,233
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,549$31,776$34,056
Clean$28,598$30,749$32,935
Average$26,696$28,695$30,695
Rough$24,795$26,641$28,454
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,455$31,035$33,667
Clean$27,539$30,032$32,560
Average$25,708$28,026$30,344
Rough$23,877$26,020$28,129
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,901$28,892$30,929
Clean$26,036$27,958$29,912
Average$24,304$26,091$27,877
Rough$22,573$24,223$25,842
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,206$36,181$38,216
Clean$33,105$35,012$36,959
Average$30,904$32,673$34,444
Rough$28,702$30,335$31,930
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,248$28,279$30,357
Clean$25,403$27,365$29,358
Average$23,714$25,537$27,361
Rough$22,024$23,709$25,363
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,615$22,662$23,747
Clean$20,919$21,930$22,965
Average$19,528$20,465$21,403
Rough$18,137$19,000$19,841
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,830$31,842$33,905
Clean$28,870$30,813$32,790
Average$26,950$28,755$30,559
Rough$25,030$26,696$28,328
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,391$34,364$36,394
Clean$31,348$33,254$35,197
Average$29,264$31,032$32,803
Rough$27,179$28,811$30,408
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,599$20,634$22,707
Clean$18,000$19,968$21,960
Average$16,803$18,634$20,466
Rough$15,606$17,300$18,972
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,198$33,215$35,286
Clean$30,194$32,141$34,125
Average$28,187$29,994$31,803
Rough$26,179$27,847$29,482
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,789$24,079$25,408
Clean$22,055$23,301$24,572
Average$20,589$21,744$22,901
Rough$19,122$20,188$21,229
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,834$33,164$35,549
Clean$29,841$32,093$34,380
Average$27,857$29,949$32,041
Rough$25,873$27,805$29,702
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,314$27,285$29,301
Clean$24,500$26,403$28,337
Average$22,871$24,639$26,409
Rough$21,241$22,876$24,481
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,029$28,439$30,897
Clean$25,192$27,520$29,880
Average$23,516$25,682$27,847
Rough$21,841$23,844$25,815
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,912$28,903$30,940
Clean$26,046$27,968$29,922
Average$24,314$26,100$27,886
Rough$22,582$24,232$25,851
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Nissan Titan XD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Titan XD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,919 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,930 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan XD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Titan XD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,919 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,930 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Nissan Titan XD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Titan XD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,919 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,930 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Nissan Titan XD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Nissan Titan XD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Nissan Titan XD ranges from $18,137 to $23,747, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Nissan Titan XD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.