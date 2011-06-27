Estimated values
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,556
|$5,007
|$6,101
|Clean
|$3,415
|$4,807
|$5,832
|Average
|$3,133
|$4,408
|$5,293
|Rough
|$2,852
|$4,008
|$4,755
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,042
|$5,556
|$6,704
|Clean
|$3,882
|$5,334
|$6,408
|Average
|$3,562
|$4,891
|$5,816
|Rough
|$3,242
|$4,448
|$5,225
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,372
|$4,643
|$5,607
|Clean
|$3,238
|$4,458
|$5,360
|Average
|$2,972
|$4,088
|$4,865
|Rough
|$2,705
|$3,717
|$4,370
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,627
|$4,977
|$5,999
|Clean
|$3,484
|$4,778
|$5,734
|Average
|$3,197
|$4,381
|$5,205
|Rough
|$2,910
|$3,984
|$4,675
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,485
|$5,446
|$6,908
|Clean
|$3,347
|$5,229
|$6,603
|Average
|$3,071
|$4,795
|$5,993
|Rough
|$2,795
|$4,360
|$5,384