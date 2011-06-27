Used 2015 Dodge Dart Consumer Reviews

In the sea of compact sedans, the Dart GT stands out. It's very nice to look at, definitely not your cookie-cutter import. I honestly don't understand the criticism of the car in general. The car never feels under powered, the shifts are crisp and positive. The handling and brakes are very good for a front wheel drive car. My only complaint was the OEM tires which were overly harsh and really a poor match for this chassis. Once replaced, you now have a firm riding, quite and comfortable car, but not harsh or jarring. What you have is a quick, sharp and fun drive that is inexpensive to own and operate. Good value for money. Update at 34k miles - Aside from Interior rattles, which are quite annoying, still a solid workhorse and fun to drive package. Perhaps the firm suspension contributes to the rattles, but they are quite annoying when the cabin is gold. Still happy with the car, just annoyed at that aspect.

Phil Perkins , 03/18/2016 GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

23 of 26 people found this review helpful

I recently purchased my 2015 Dodge Dart GT as a replacement for my old commuter, a 2006 Mazda6. So far, I have not regretted it in the slightest; it is an upgrade in almost every way. As a 6'7", 250lb man coming from a mid-size sedan, the switch to a compact had me worried. I am the kind of person to do as much research as possible before a purchase like this, but for my particular circumstances there is really no alternative to actually going to the dealership and test driving the car. I am pleased to report that this is the first sedan I have ever been able to sit completely upright in, without hitting my head on anything. My particular vehicle was purchased in 2016, but as a 2015 model I had to take what I could get since I was shopping for a manual, and this car just happened to have a sunroof. That only adds to my headroom, and the cut-out from the room (even with the sunroof closed) adds an extra inch or two for those 'even-extra' extra headroom needing people. As far as legroom, I positioned my chair in a comfortable driving position, then moved to the backseat, and was able to fit behind myself! In a Compact Sedan! If you are a large person, you will understand how impressive this is. Headroom is a bit tight in the rear seats, but the legroom truely impressed me. My personal needs aside, this is a fantastic car. The 2.4 engine in the GT and SXT is extremely competetive for this size car, and with many other larger cars as well. It is a somewhat heavy compact, but the GT holds its weight well. It corners -very- flat, and can pull out of corners with almost no back end feedback. If you're in for a more leasurely roll down the country roads, the GT suspension may be a little more stiff than people are used to, but it is hardly the toughest I've driven. The clutch is smooth and responsive, and if you can aptly shift inside the power band, it will have no trouble finding and keeping revs with you. In my opinion, the interior is the best in the class. For under 20k, You have leather everywhere. Seats, Steering wheel, Console, everything is well built and has no wiggle or give. The doors close solidly and you feel extremely safe inside the cabin. Visibility is high, even from my vantage point at the ceiling, and backing up is a smooth breeze (even without the backup camera). I feel that interiors are an extremely personal opinion kind of thing, but that is mine. After a lot of research with engines, and considering I was restricting myself to a manual transmission, I test drove a Mazda3, Chevy Cruze, and this Dodge Dart. There was little feeling of competition. I have been through many brands of cars in my (relatively short) life. This car is so good that I feel like I may turn into a Dodge man.