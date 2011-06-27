  1. Home
Used 2015 Dodge Dart Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Dart
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272927
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/35 mpg25/36 mpg23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.4/497.0 mi.355.0/511.2 mi.363.4/521.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.14.2 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG272927
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm148 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm171 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.0 l2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm160 hp @ 6400 rpm184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.36.5 ft.37.7 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnoyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Quick Order Package 28Byesnono
Quick Order Package 27Byesnono
Cold Weather Groupyesnono
Quick Order Package 2BByesnono
MOPAR Interior Automatic Transmission Packageyesyesyes
Sun/Sound Groupyesnoyes
Blacktop Packageyesnono
MOPAR Interior Manual Transmission Packageyesyesyes
MOPAR Single Exhaust Exterior Packageyesyesno
8.4" Uconnect Touchscreen Groupyesnono
California Appearance Packageyesnono
MOPAR Dual Exhaust Exterior Packageyesnoyes
Rallye Appearance Groupyesnono
Quick Order Package 25Anoyesno
Quick Order Package 24Anoyesno
Convenience Groupnoyesno
Quick Order Package 28Snonoyes
Quick Order Package 27Snonoyes
Quick Order Package 2BSnonoyes
Technology Groupnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
6 total speakersyesnoyes
4 total speakersnoyesno
12 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
memory card slotnonoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
USB connectionnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesnoyes
cruise controlyesnoyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
front cupholdersnoyesno
leather steering wheelnonoyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynonoyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryesnoyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyesnono
MOPAR Katzkin Black Leatheryesnono
Uconnect 8.4Nyesnoyes
MOPAR Katzkin Black/Red Leatheryesnono
Uconnect Touch 8.4Nyesnoyes
MOPAR Wireless Charging Padyesyesyes
MOPAR Katzkin Black/Ash Leatheryesnono
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
premium clothyesnono
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
clothnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.3 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
Folding rear seatbacknoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
MOPAR Roof/Hood Dual Gray Stripesyesyesyes
Compact Spare Tireyesyesyes
MOPAR Bodyside Red Rhombus Graphicyesyesyes
MOPAR Roof/Hood Dual Black Stripesyesyesyes
MOPAR Roof/Hood Gray Stripeyesyesyes
Dart MOPAR Black/Red/Gray Graphicyesyesyes
MOPAR Full Hood Black/Red Stripeyesyesyes
205/55R16 All Season Tiresnoyesno
Sport Appearance Hoodnonoyes
18" x 7.5" Hyper Black Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3297 lbs.3186 lbs.3297 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
EPA interior volume110.3 cu.ft.110.3 cu.ft.110.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.106.4 in.106.4 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Gross weightnono4285 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Exterior Colors
  • Passion Red Pearl Coat
  • Vitamin C
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat
  • Passion Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat
  • Vitamin C
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Ruby Red, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Tungsten, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
205/55R16 tiresyesyesno
painted alloy wheelsyesnono
full wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
225/40R18 tiresnonoyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesno
Front and rear stabilizer barnonoyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,000
Starting MSRP
$16,495
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Dart InventorySee Dart InventorySee Dart Inventory

