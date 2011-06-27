Used 2015 Dodge Dart Features & Specs
|Overview
See Dart Inventory
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|29
|27
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/35 mpg
|25/36 mpg
|23/33 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|312.4/497.0 mi.
|355.0/511.2 mi.
|363.4/521.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.2 gal.
|14.2 gal.
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|29
|27
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|Torque
|171 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|148 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|171 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.0 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 6250 rpm
|160 hp @ 6400 rpm
|184 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.5 ft.
|36.5 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|Quick Order Package 28B
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 27B
|yes
|no
|no
|Cold Weather Group
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 2BB
|yes
|no
|no
|MOPAR Interior Automatic Transmission Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sun/Sound Group
|yes
|no
|yes
|Blacktop Package
|yes
|no
|no
|MOPAR Interior Manual Transmission Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MOPAR Single Exhaust Exterior Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|8.4" Uconnect Touchscreen Group
|yes
|no
|no
|California Appearance Package
|yes
|no
|no
|MOPAR Dual Exhaust Exterior Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rallye Appearance Group
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 25A
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 24A
|no
|yes
|no
|Convenience Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 28S
|no
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 27S
|no
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2BS
|no
|no
|yes
|Technology Group
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|4 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|no
|yes
|memory card slot
|no
|no
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|no
|yes
|USB connection
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|no
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|front cupholders
|no
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|rear view camera
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|no
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|Single Disc Remote CD Player
|yes
|no
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|no
|no
|MOPAR Katzkin Black Leather
|yes
|no
|no
|Uconnect 8.4N
|yes
|no
|yes
|MOPAR Katzkin Black/Red Leather
|yes
|no
|no
|Uconnect Touch 8.4N
|yes
|no
|yes
|MOPAR Wireless Charging Pad
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MOPAR Katzkin Black/Ash Leather
|yes
|no
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|no
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|58.2 in.
|58.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|35.3 in.
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|no
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|MOPAR Roof/Hood Dual Gray Stripes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Compact Spare Tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MOPAR Bodyside Red Rhombus Graphic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MOPAR Roof/Hood Dual Black Stripes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MOPAR Roof/Hood Gray Stripe
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dart MOPAR Black/Red/Gray Graphic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MOPAR Full Hood Black/Red Stripe
|yes
|yes
|yes
|205/55R16 All Season Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Sport Appearance Hood
|no
|no
|yes
|18" x 7.5" Hyper Black Aluminum Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|Length
|183.9 in.
|183.9 in.
|183.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3297 lbs.
|3186 lbs.
|3297 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|110.3 cu.ft.
|110.3 cu.ft.
|110.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106.4 in.
|106.4 in.
|106.4 in.
|Width
|72.0 in.
|72.0 in.
|72.0 in.
|Gross weight
|no
|no
|4285 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|205/55R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|225/40R18 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Dart
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|no
|no
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,000
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2015 Dodge Dart info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango