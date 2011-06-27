  1. Home
1998 Dodge Dakota Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$839$1,284$1,523
Clean$750$1,148$1,362
Average$573$877$1,041
Rough$395$606$720
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,023$3,501$4,293
Clean$1,809$3,131$3,841
Average$1,381$2,391$2,936
Rough$952$1,652$2,031
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,138$1,759$2,091
Clean$1,017$1,573$1,871
Average$777$1,202$1,430
Rough$536$830$990
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,132$1,914$2,333
Clean$1,012$1,712$2,087
Average$773$1,307$1,595
Rough$533$903$1,104
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,038$1,442$1,660
Clean$928$1,290$1,485
Average$708$985$1,135
Rough$489$680$785
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$750$1,151$1,366
Clean$671$1,029$1,222
Average$512$786$934
Rough$353$543$646
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$883$1,500$1,832
Clean$789$1,342$1,639
Average$602$1,025$1,253
Rough$416$708$867
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$456$1,048$1,366
Clean$408$937$1,222
Average$311$716$934
Rough$215$495$646
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,114$2,087$2,609
Clean$996$1,867$2,334
Average$760$1,426$1,784
Rough$524$985$1,234
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$867$1,271$1,488
Clean$775$1,137$1,332
Average$591$868$1,018
Rough$408$600$704
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,380$2,045$2,402
Clean$1,234$1,829$2,149
Average$942$1,397$1,643
Rough$650$965$1,136
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$946$1,324$1,527
Clean$846$1,184$1,366
Average$646$904$1,044
Rough$446$625$722
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$800$1,168$1,366
Clean$716$1,044$1,222
Average$546$798$934
Rough$377$551$646
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,539$1,707$1,796
Clean$1,376$1,526$1,606
Average$1,051$1,166$1,228
Rough$725$805$850
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$862$1,310$1,551
Clean$771$1,172$1,388
Average$588$895$1,061
Rough$406$618$734
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$877$1,472$1,791
Clean$784$1,316$1,602
Average$598$1,005$1,225
Rough$413$695$847
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,067$1,799$2,192
Clean$954$1,609$1,961
Average$728$1,229$1,499
Rough$502$849$1,037
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Dodge Dakota on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $784 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,316 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Dakota is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $784 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,316 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Dodge Dakota, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $784 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,316 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Dodge Dakota. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Dodge Dakota and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Dodge Dakota ranges from $413 to $1,791, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Dodge Dakota is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.