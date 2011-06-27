Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$839
|$1,284
|$1,523
|Clean
|$750
|$1,148
|$1,362
|Average
|$573
|$877
|$1,041
|Rough
|$395
|$606
|$720
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,023
|$3,501
|$4,293
|Clean
|$1,809
|$3,131
|$3,841
|Average
|$1,381
|$2,391
|$2,936
|Rough
|$952
|$1,652
|$2,031
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,138
|$1,759
|$2,091
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,573
|$1,871
|Average
|$777
|$1,202
|$1,430
|Rough
|$536
|$830
|$990
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,132
|$1,914
|$2,333
|Clean
|$1,012
|$1,712
|$2,087
|Average
|$773
|$1,307
|$1,595
|Rough
|$533
|$903
|$1,104
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,038
|$1,442
|$1,660
|Clean
|$928
|$1,290
|$1,485
|Average
|$708
|$985
|$1,135
|Rough
|$489
|$680
|$785
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$750
|$1,151
|$1,366
|Clean
|$671
|$1,029
|$1,222
|Average
|$512
|$786
|$934
|Rough
|$353
|$543
|$646
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$883
|$1,500
|$1,832
|Clean
|$789
|$1,342
|$1,639
|Average
|$602
|$1,025
|$1,253
|Rough
|$416
|$708
|$867
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$456
|$1,048
|$1,366
|Clean
|$408
|$937
|$1,222
|Average
|$311
|$716
|$934
|Rough
|$215
|$495
|$646
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,114
|$2,087
|$2,609
|Clean
|$996
|$1,867
|$2,334
|Average
|$760
|$1,426
|$1,784
|Rough
|$524
|$985
|$1,234
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$867
|$1,271
|$1,488
|Clean
|$775
|$1,137
|$1,332
|Average
|$591
|$868
|$1,018
|Rough
|$408
|$600
|$704
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,380
|$2,045
|$2,402
|Clean
|$1,234
|$1,829
|$2,149
|Average
|$942
|$1,397
|$1,643
|Rough
|$650
|$965
|$1,136
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$946
|$1,324
|$1,527
|Clean
|$846
|$1,184
|$1,366
|Average
|$646
|$904
|$1,044
|Rough
|$446
|$625
|$722
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$800
|$1,168
|$1,366
|Clean
|$716
|$1,044
|$1,222
|Average
|$546
|$798
|$934
|Rough
|$377
|$551
|$646
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,539
|$1,707
|$1,796
|Clean
|$1,376
|$1,526
|$1,606
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,166
|$1,228
|Rough
|$725
|$805
|$850
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$862
|$1,310
|$1,551
|Clean
|$771
|$1,172
|$1,388
|Average
|$588
|$895
|$1,061
|Rough
|$406
|$618
|$734
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$877
|$1,472
|$1,791
|Clean
|$784
|$1,316
|$1,602
|Average
|$598
|$1,005
|$1,225
|Rough
|$413
|$695
|$847
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,067
|$1,799
|$2,192
|Clean
|$954
|$1,609
|$1,961
|Average
|$728
|$1,229
|$1,499
|Rough
|$502
|$849
|$1,037