Used 2016 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews

ScatPack provides loads of fun Tom J , 02/27/2016 R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful This car does many things great, with always a few areas of improvement. 1) Great engine, fantastic sound, well mated to the 8spd transmission so always has plenty of power. And the sound of this thing is just awesome....coworkers have told me they wait in the parking lot just to hear it start up. It sounds powerful, and can back it up. I drove up Towne pass in Death Valley (9%) in top gear (8th) at 80mph at only a 1/4 pedal. 2) Very good mileage considering what it is. I can get 27-28mpg at 75mph as long as its not too hilly and can stay in 4cyl mode. In suburbia, more like 18mpg. 3) Fun electronics. The instrument cluster has a hi-res screen in which you can display many things (even a horsepower gauge!) and it all works well. The navigation works fairly good, although Google Maps is still better. Backup camera is very clean on the 8.4 inch screen. 4) Seats are very comfortable. 5) Brakes are nice and linear, with a good pedal feel. And there are always some room to improve. Note that none of these areas are that bad, but they could be better: 1) I wish for a bit more visibility out of the car. The high beltline and shorter windows makes the car look great, but I'd like to see more. 2) The tranny downshifts when you come to a stop, and at times its a tad rough. Not bad, but could be improved. (Note....this has now been fixed with a software update). 3) The styling of the ScatPack includes a hood bulge which hurts front visibility of knowing exactly where the nose of the car is for parking. Add in the fact that the car had a low nose, and is big, makes it easy to hit curbs. I wish they had either a front camera or extended the parking sensors to the front. 4) The Beats audio system upgrade is very bleah. Its not 'bad', but certainly not worth the money. 5) The car is big. That is what it is, but I wish it was 10 inches shorter. 6) Interior materials are good, not great. But with a scatpack, you paid for the motor and had to make up the cost somewhere. Overall, a very very fun car. Its hard not to keep driving around with the windows down listening to the motor rev.... Update: Almost a year into it now (10k miles), and everything I wrote is still true. Avg 21mpg overall with 4.6 0-60 and 12.8 @ 111mph in 1/4mi. Update2: Two years in and the review still stands. A great highway cruiser, and fun even in a not too crowded suburbia. In a city, not as fun because of its size. Update3: Everything still stands. In three years it has been to the dealer once (clunking in the rear end....required new fluid), so it's holding up well. A/C is strong once you get the fan speed up. And the car's front nose is still too low....

2016 Charger RT - Nice Ride EWC , 08/03/2016 R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Folks: I have a 77 mile round-trip commute in heavy traffic each day. It's not fun. My 2016 Charger has been just great for the first ~10K miles. If I take it easy, I also get 32 MPG on the open highway. The vehicle is well built, quick, secure and solid. I also feel safe in it. Importantly, it also has the necessary grunt and agility to get you out of a jamb (e.g., when an aggressive 18 wheeler or a jacked up F-250 is bearing down on you on Houston's I-45) when needed. It's also a handsome beast and looks good parked among the Mercedes and BMWs that the bulk of my colleagues drive (it also makes a bit of a statement that you are not following the herd). I have a few classic cars (e.g., C-2 Corvette and vintage GM muscle cars) so owning a "daily driver" with a little bit of style is important. The 2016 Charger has it all. The only problem is that 2 of my High School boys always want to drive it (even over the old Vette, a nice King Ranch F-150 and my wife's BMW convertible). Go figure. Nice job Dodge. Keep building neat cars and I'll keep buiying a new one every couple of years.

I have a love-hate relationship with my Scat Pack voice3 , 09/19/2016 R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 38 of 40 people found this review helpful I've owned my Scat Pack for approximately 6-months and have 3200 miles on it so far. Here's my pro/con assesment. Pros: Driving this car is incredible (I always look forward to driving it and the power is exceptional), I really like both the interior and exterior styling, ride comfort is very good (if you like a firm ride), highway gas milage is surprisingly good, tech features like blind spot detection and adaptive cruse control work very well, great overall family car. Cons: Build quality is poor (body panels are a bit off - the hood fit is particularly poor, white body paint doesn't match bumper color, a few interior rattles even with just 3000 miles), dealer service is the worse I've experienced anywhere (Major World Dodge in NYC), side mirrors are too small and have blind spots no matter how they are adjusted (definitely get the tech package with blind spot detection), hard to see the front of the car over the scoop (Dodge does not offer front parking sensors). Despite the shortcomings of this car, I would not trade it for anything else in its price range because the driving experience is very very good and I like the styling. I just wish Dodge had better quality control both for its cars and dealership network...

Not for everyone...but almost perfect for me! Michael R. , 06/10/2016 R/T Road and Track 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Awesome performance. Enough room for my family of four. Gas mileage is actually pretty dang good if you keep your foot off the floor: I have averaged almost 19MPG in the first 550+ miles of owning the car, all stop-and-go driving through town. The entertainment features are really superb, along with the general functionality of the UConnect system. I am amazed at what can be had in cars today. The interior, to me, still seems somewhat cheap in certain areas (inside door skins, for instance) for a car costing north of $40K. Do I wish I would have opted for the Scat Pack instead of just the Road & Track package? Yes and no. Sure, more power and performance could have been cool, but the performance from the 5.7L HEMI is pretty awesome for my "family car." I don't know that I would opt again for the Alcantara Seats...if I had it to do again, I would opt for the full leather.