Estimated values
2008 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,611
|$6,908
|$8,208
|Clean
|$4,232
|$6,348
|$7,530
|Average
|$3,473
|$5,227
|$6,173
|Rough
|$2,714
|$4,106
|$4,816
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Charger 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,509
|$3,664
|$4,320
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,366
|$3,963
|Average
|$1,889
|$2,772
|$3,249
|Rough
|$1,476
|$2,178
|$2,535
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,503
|$4,988
|$5,832
|Clean
|$3,215
|$4,583
|$5,350
|Average
|$2,638
|$3,774
|$4,386
|Rough
|$2,061
|$2,965
|$3,422
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Charger Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,227
|$5,104
|$6,160
|Clean
|$2,962
|$4,690
|$5,651
|Average
|$2,430
|$3,862
|$4,633
|Rough
|$1,899
|$3,034
|$3,614
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,583
|$5,527
|$6,624
|Clean
|$3,288
|$5,079
|$6,077
|Average
|$2,698
|$4,182
|$4,982
|Rough
|$2,108
|$3,285
|$3,887
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Charger SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,416
|$12,744
|$15,188
|Clean
|$7,724
|$11,710
|$13,933
|Average
|$6,338
|$9,642
|$11,423
|Rough
|$4,953
|$7,575
|$8,912
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,172
|$4,574
|$5,370
|Clean
|$2,911
|$4,203
|$4,926
|Average
|$2,389
|$3,461
|$4,039
|Rough
|$1,867
|$2,719
|$3,151