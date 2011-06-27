Used 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Consumer Reviews

Best Retro car ever redlinered382 , 06/27/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have had my 392 Challenger for a year. I love this car. I wanted a Reline Red fully optioned 392 challenger so I tried to order it. To my dismay, the reline red paint was unavailable because of the tsunami in japan had made this color (and others) impossible to get. The local dealer found a redline red one and optioned it as per my request. It is an every box checked, challenger, except for a sunroof. I didnt want a sunroof (it breaks up the stripe)2011 Challenger 392. It came with black stripes. I had the dealer remove the black stripes and I had the exact same stripes put back on but in white. This changes the entire look of the car. The word I hear most is STUNNING. I will admit, It is Report Abuse

World Class Muscle Car - But no Backup Camera Option hbtmd , 08/06/2012 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased this superb 470 hp Super car for my son as an early graduation gift. This car has incredible acceleration, braking and handling, far beyond anything I have ever driven at twice it's price. This car in Metalic Blue Streak with Factory Silver-White stripes is beyond gorgeous and turns heads wherever it goes. I bought it fully loaded with Dodge's highest end GPS. Strangely enough it does not have a backup camera and you can not purchase one form Dodge or Mopar even if you wanted to. I called Dodge to find out what the logic for this was. They could not explain the logic or lack thereof. Otherwise My Son Loves His SRT-8 Report Abuse

Challenger SRT8 392, 6 MT, Yellowjacket Edition genlove1 , 05/12/2013 5 of 6 people found this review helpful 05/12/13: Traded a 2012 Hyundai Gen Coupe, which definitely was not my cup of tea, for this. In comparison, the Challenger is a huge car, but pleasantly so. Needless, to say, the 392 is a torque monster, which puts a constant smile on my face, and the Yellowjacket paint is a real head turner. Gonna flush and fill all the lubes with Amsoil synthetics this week at about 300 miles or so to protect the investment. I'll review reliability at the end of summer. In the meantime, gonna have one fun summer getting to know this BEAST of a car. Report Abuse