Used 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Consumer Reviews
Best Retro car ever
I have had my 392 Challenger for a year. I love this car. I wanted a Reline Red fully optioned 392 challenger so I tried to order it. To my dismay, the reline red paint was unavailable because of the tsunami in japan had made this color (and others) impossible to get. The local dealer found a redline red one and optioned it as per my request. It is an every box checked, challenger, except for a sunroof. I didnt want a sunroof (it breaks up the stripe)2011 Challenger 392. It came with black stripes. I had the dealer remove the black stripes and I had the exact same stripes put back on but in white. This changes the entire look of the car. The word I hear most is STUNNING. I will admit, It is
World Class Muscle Car - But no Backup Camera Option
I purchased this superb 470 hp Super car for my son as an early graduation gift. This car has incredible acceleration, braking and handling, far beyond anything I have ever driven at twice it's price. This car in Metalic Blue Streak with Factory Silver-White stripes is beyond gorgeous and turns heads wherever it goes. I bought it fully loaded with Dodge's highest end GPS. Strangely enough it does not have a backup camera and you can not purchase one form Dodge or Mopar even if you wanted to. I called Dodge to find out what the logic for this was. They could not explain the logic or lack thereof. Otherwise My Son Loves His SRT-8
Challenger SRT8 392, 6 MT, Yellowjacket Edition
05/12/13: Traded a 2012 Hyundai Gen Coupe, which definitely was not my cup of tea, for this. In comparison, the Challenger is a huge car, but pleasantly so. Needless, to say, the 392 is a torque monster, which puts a constant smile on my face, and the Yellowjacket paint is a real head turner. Gonna flush and fill all the lubes with Amsoil synthetics this week at about 300 miles or so to protect the investment. I'll review reliability at the end of summer. In the meantime, gonna have one fun summer getting to know this BEAST of a car.
Bought my 2012 Challenger 392 used
The fuel economy of this car is quite good for the horsepower given that you drive conservatively. If you are an aggressive driver the gas mileage will not be as good but, this is what I knew I was getting into. This car still turns heads despite newer 2015 Challengers on the road. My model is Tungsten with Black Stripes. The steering is responsive and the power delivery is fantastic. It did not come with back up sensors which is what I wanted. I've been driving for over 20 years so I'm accustomed to cars with no aides. The interior has some lite rattling in the C pilar. Fortunately after reading forums it's just a matter of the interior paneling coming into contact with the frame, a quick fix. update: The year is 2018 - December. The vent actuator behind the dash started going bad. When I turn the heat or A/C on, I hear the clicking sound behind the dash. 25 dollar piece. Update: May 2020 Front shock absorber I s leaking down will need to replace them. Unfortunately the OEM shocks for SRT8 are hard to cone by. I’ve performed maintenance myself for other aspects of the car: Oil change, brake flush, coolant flush, differential fluid change, transmission fluid change. The car currently has 63,000 miles. Still get complements. Given the recent quarantine I don’t drive as much. Still love the car.
