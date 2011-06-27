  1. Home
2014 Dodge Avenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 engine
  • composed ride and handling.
  • Not as roomy as many of its rivals
  • smallish trunk
  • SE's outdated four-speed automatic
  • behind-the-times electronics interface
  • limited rear visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Dodge Avenger is an adequate midsize family sedan, but you'll find that most competitors offer roomier interiors, fresher designs and better fuel economy.

Vehicle overview

Taken on its own, the 2014 Dodge Avenger is pleasant enough. This front-wheel-drive midsize sedan looks pretty cool thanks to aggressive styling that mimics Dodge's larger, rear-drive Charger sedan. There's also a powerful available V6 and a starting sticker price that undercuts most of the superstars in the midsize car class. Beyond this, though, the Avenger pretty much runs out of gas.

The Avenger's four-cylinder engine makes decent power, but its efforts are hampered by an old-school four-speed automatic transmission that blunts both acceleration and fuel economy. Even with the SXT's six-speed auto, fuel economy is lackluster. The cabin is also a mixed bag. Although generally agreeable in terms of ergonomics and comfort, it lacks a few of today's expected electronic conveniences (such as a rearview camera) and the backseat is noticeably less roomy than the accommodations in many rivals.

Although the 2014 Dodge Avenger appears to be a pretty good deal on paper, most consumers are likely to find that competing midsize sedans are a better fit. If it's a spirited driving character and sharp styling you're after, check out the Ford Fusion or Mazda 6. If you're looking for maximum comfort and interior room, the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Passat should be on your test-drive list. All of these cars offer better fuel economy to boot.

In short, the 2014 Dodge Avenger will meet your basic needs, but we can't recommend it in a segment that has so many other excellent choices.

2014 Dodge Avenger models

The 2014 Dodge Avenger is a midsize sedan available in three trim levels: SE, SXT and R/T.

The base SE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input jack.

Options include satellite radio, a couple of appearance packages (Blacktop and Rallye that include 18-inch alloy wheels) and a V6 package that bundles the larger engine and six-speed automatic transmission with alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and dual exhausts. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity with a USB port is a stand-alone option.

The SXT adds a number of desirable features to the SE's standard equipment including 17-inch alloy wheels, an upgraded transmission, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Options packages here include Blacktop or Rallye, and a Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth and a USB port.

Other stand-alone options include the V6 engine, chrome-clad alloy wheels, leather upholstery and heated front seats.

The R/T adds the V6 engine as standard, plus distinctive exterior trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, upgraded steering, a sport-tuned suspension, remote start, heated front sport seats with unique cloth and leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and the upgraded audio system (plus Boston Acoustics-branded speakers). The only options are the Sun and Sound package or, individually, navigation or the sunroof.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Dodge Avenger sees no notable changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Dodge Avenger SE and SXT come with a standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission in the SE and a six-speed automatic in the SXT. The six-speed is optional for the SE.

Either way, though, fuel economy is below average for a midsize sedan, with EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway) with the four-speed and 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway) with the six-speed.

Optional on the SXT and standard on the Dodge Avenger R/T is a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard with this engine. (You may eventually encounter used SE models with the V6 engine as well, but for cars that are purchased new, it's a fleet-only option and unavailable to general consumers.)

In Edmunds performance testing, a V6-powered Avenger R/T went from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, an average time for a V6 midsize sedan. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg combined (19 city/29 highway).

Safety

The 2014 Dodge Avenger comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, an Avenger with 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for this class of car.

In government crash tests, the Avenger earned an overall rating of four stars (out of five), with four stars for total frontal-impact safety and four stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Avenger its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its head restraints and seats also earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts. The Avenger earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating for the small-overlap frontal impact test.

Driving

On the road the 2014 Dodge Avenger delivers strong performance when equipped with the 3.6-liter V6, an engine that also delivers livable fuel economy. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder is underwhelming, but is probably good enough to meet the needs of most buyers as long as you get the six-speed automatic transmission.

Overall, the SE and SXT models are enjoyable to drive, with the suspension delivering a comfortable ride and decent handling. Folks looking for a sportier driving experience can opt for the R/T, which benefits from a firmer suspension, albeit with some loss of ride comfort. The crisp, nicely weighted steering is a plus, even though it's still not quite as sharp as the steering in a competitor like the Mazda 6.

Interior

The Avenger's interior design is rather unremarkable, but overall materials quality is respectable. Most controls are straightforward and easy to use, although the optional touchscreen's design and menu structure is outdated and unintuitive. Furthermore, commonplace technology like a rearview camera and rear parking sensors aren't even offered as options here, a definite negative in a car with thick rear roof pillars that hamper visibility.

Up front, the seats are comfortable, though the seating position feels unusually elevated, a trick designers used to gain a little more legroom. The backseat is a tad cramped, a byproduct of the Avenger's more compact overall dimensions. The trunk is likewise on the small side with just 13.4 cubic feet of capacity, though the Avenger does have a fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Dodge Avenger.

5(45%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(33%)
3.4
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Kept Secret In Ride and Power
joechevy1,10/09/2014
I traded a 2013 Dodge Dart turbo manual for a 2014 Avenger with the 3.6 Pentastar because I wanted an automatic again and the incentives were high. Best move on a new car I've ever done on a new car purchase. All I ever read were so-so reviews about the Avenger over the years. But I figured I'd take a chance on it since it had the V6 power and some extra styling Bling. (I did not get the R/T, but this site did not list the SE version with all the add-ons I got). What a car! Super Comfortable, capable handling, doesn't look like every other Asian cookie cutter sedan on the market these days and..... wait for it..... POWER TO SPARE. Best kept secret , the 3.6 Pentastar!!! Fantastic!
Sporty Good!
ANDIE,11/08/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
The SE model I recently purchased is a great car. I love the Sporty look, it rides good, and runs good mechanically. The radio is a the basic stereo for this vehicle. No rear view camera, no navigation or touch screen options. I'm thinking about upgrading just for the rear view assistance. The windows aren't as wide as what I'm used to in a suv. But all in all I'm pleased!
If this was a Japanese car, everybody would be pro
Carl,12/22/2018
R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
No car in the segment has such a great engine.
Worst car ever
Bc1978,05/09/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Update: Sold this piece of shit for the balance due on the loan. Even the dealership that bought it acknowledged how awful of a car it was. Clearly there is a reason they stopped making this model. It was a great car for about a year. Then one thing after another. Constant repairs. Weird unexplained noises. Electrical issues. Several people have complained on message boards about the same problems. Needs to be recalled for several of the issues.
See all 9 reviews of the 2014 Dodge Avenger
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Dodge Avenger

Used 2014 Dodge Avenger Overview

The Used 2014 Dodge Avenger is offered in the following submodels: Avenger Sedan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Dodge Avenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Dodge Avenger trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Dodge Avenger SXT is priced between $8,946 and$10,300 with odometer readings between 46095 and108415 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Dodge Avenger R/T is priced between $10,995 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 60866 and60866 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Dodge Avenger SE is priced between $7,780 and$7,780 with odometer readings between 79999 and79999 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Dodge Avengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Dodge Avenger for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2014 Avengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,780 and mileage as low as 46095 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Dodge Avenger.

Can't find a used 2014 Dodge Avengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Avenger for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,459.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,859.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Avenger for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,685.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,876.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Dodge Avenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

