Vehicle overview

Taken on its own, the 2014 Dodge Avenger is pleasant enough. This front-wheel-drive midsize sedan looks pretty cool thanks to aggressive styling that mimics Dodge's larger, rear-drive Charger sedan. There's also a powerful available V6 and a starting sticker price that undercuts most of the superstars in the midsize car class. Beyond this, though, the Avenger pretty much runs out of gas.

The Avenger's four-cylinder engine makes decent power, but its efforts are hampered by an old-school four-speed automatic transmission that blunts both acceleration and fuel economy. Even with the SXT's six-speed auto, fuel economy is lackluster. The cabin is also a mixed bag. Although generally agreeable in terms of ergonomics and comfort, it lacks a few of today's expected electronic conveniences (such as a rearview camera) and the backseat is noticeably less roomy than the accommodations in many rivals.

Although the 2014 Dodge Avenger appears to be a pretty good deal on paper, most consumers are likely to find that competing midsize sedans are a better fit. If it's a spirited driving character and sharp styling you're after, check out the Ford Fusion or Mazda 6. If you're looking for maximum comfort and interior room, the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Passat should be on your test-drive list. All of these cars offer better fuel economy to boot.

In short, the 2014 Dodge Avenger will meet your basic needs, but we can't recommend it in a segment that has so many other excellent choices.