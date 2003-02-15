Used 1999 Dodge Avenger for Sale Near Me

331 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Avenger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 331 listings
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger SE in White
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger SE

    234,786 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $795

    $302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger SE

    122,898 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,998

    $447 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT in Black
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger SXT

    98,691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,499

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT in Black
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger SXT

    68,515 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT in Black
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger SXT

    114,254 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger SE in Silver
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger SE

    156,944 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT in Silver
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger SXT

    104,441 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT in Black
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger SXT

    182,196 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $3,974

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT in Red
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger SXT

    103,305 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,691

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger R/T in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger R/T

    54,028 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT in Black
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger SXT

    140,976 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,895

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT in Silver
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger SXT

    166,415 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger SXT

    85,528 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,805

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger R/T in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger R/T

    119,662 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Avenger SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Dodge Avenger SE

    114,511 miles

    $3,793

    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Avenger SE in White
    used

    2014 Dodge Avenger SE

    87,705 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,690

    $2,050 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    117,636 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,899

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Avenger Mainstreet in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Dodge Avenger Mainstreet

    59,379 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,450

    $2,405 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Avenger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 331 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Avenger
  4. Used 1999 Dodge Avenger

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Avenger

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Avenger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.630 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (10%)
99 Avenger ES
Vonto,02/15/2003
reliable engine with the right amount of TLC spacious inside comfortable seating. Acceleration a little on the sluggish but gets up to speed quickly handles corners superbly very quick steering response this car stays well planted on the pavement outstanding body design very handsome car and fun to drive
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Avenger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to