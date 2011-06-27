Used 1999 Dodge Avenger Consumer Reviews

99 Avenger ES Vonto , 02/15/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful reliable engine with the right amount of TLC spacious inside comfortable seating. Acceleration a little on the sluggish but gets up to speed quickly handles corners superbly very quick steering response this car stays well planted on the pavement outstanding body design very handsome car and fun to drive Report Abuse

Black Avenger Black Avenger , 09/12/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This was the first car I bought on my own and my third car. As they say 3's a charm, it sure was with this one! I bought it in the winter and it handled like a charm. No problems in good old Chicago winter! Perfectly balanced, sleek, aerodynamic and easy on gas. I had it for 9 yrs and it ran like new for all that time, I ended up trading it for a Pontiac g6. Bad idea on my part! I'm still looking for one now.

300.000 miles and running excellently Carlos , 09/18/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought this car with 235,000 miles to travel driving to Mexico in 2008, not only we did that, now we are in Argentina with the same car after 65.000 miles of adventure, fun and good memories. The best buy ever and a good friend to have. I only can say thanks to my car.

Her name is Ruby Jessica , 11/13/2010 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had this car for 5 years now and it has been great. I've only had two major repairs. I had to replace the ball joints and the timing belt. other than that, normal maintenance is all that is required and the car runs beautifully! I take a road trip twice a year and the car always holds up nicely, better actually because it just wants to be driven! In California, we don't have to worry too much about the cold so this is not an issue. to this day it only has 100,000 miles on it and I will continue to drive it until it will no longer drive. I'm sure I have at least another 5 years with it!