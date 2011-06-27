Used 2001 Daewoo Nubira Wagon Consumer Reviews

You get what you pay for Bomba , 09/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Engine: Noisy engine with vibrations in the lower gear range. Suspension: You will feel EVERY bump. Interior: Cheap handles and CD/Radio. Exterior: Front wheels are hard to keep clean. Verdict: Why didn't I buy a Hyundai Elantra ??? Report Abuse

Great little car MikeD , 06/23/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a great little car for the price. I was nervous about purchasing a Daewoo, but I have had no problems, and I average 30mpg with it.

Great Little Wagon Richard , 08/27/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car as a demo from the dealer with 4500 miles on it. I have had 2 recalls and had no issues getting them fixed in a timely manner. I have had to replace the cargo cover due to the spring failing, but was covered under warranty and had the parts within 10 days. This car is great on gas and I did some research and the size is very close to that of a VW Passat, and if I went MSRP for MSRP it was 15K less than the VW. I managed to purchase the vehicle for $6495 with a sticker of 17K and some change. Great car for the price.

happy with mine esthete , 01/08/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've been totally happy with this car. It's had no problems. Has started every morning. Gets reasonable gas mileage for commuting. Sorry the company went out of biz cause they were on their way to producing a great little car. (And my husband has more head room in this vehicle than in his 4-runner!)