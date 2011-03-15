Used 2001 Daewoo Nubira for Sale Near Me

I bought the 2001 Daewoo Nubira CDX, auto, as a retired rental in 2003 with about 18,000 miles. It now has 97,000. In general I like it. The design was sleak at the time and remains modern. Sunroof was great on summer days. Interior leather and design was nice and in general it's been a good drive. But beware. It has a few very significant flaws. Many owners have reported problems with control arms and ball joints due to a poor design. I've had to replace the control arms 3 times now. The emergency brake wears quickly. Right rear power window doesn't work, right front very slow. Paint chipping on door handles. Good car to look at, and fun to drive, but has some serious issues.

