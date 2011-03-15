Used 2001 Daewoo Nubira for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Daewoo Nubira searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Daewoo Nubira
Read recent reviews for the Daewoo Nubira
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.933 Reviews
Report abuse
pjrcard,03/15/2011
I bought the 2001 Daewoo Nubira CDX, auto, as a retired rental in 2003 with about 18,000 miles. It now has 97,000. In general I like it. The design was sleak at the time and remains modern. Sunroof was great on summer days. Interior leather and design was nice and in general it's been a good drive. But beware. It has a few very significant flaws. Many owners have reported problems with control arms and ball joints due to a poor design. I've had to replace the control arms 3 times now. The emergency brake wears quickly. Right rear power window doesn't work, right front very slow. Paint chipping on door handles. Good car to look at, and fun to drive, but has some serious issues.